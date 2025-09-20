Stargazers Stunned As Moon, Venus And Regulus Align In Rare Pre-equinox Conjunction

Early risers across the globe were treated to a rare and visually striking celestial event on September 19, as the waning crescent moon, Venus, and the bright star Regulus appeared in an exceptionally close formation just before sunrise.

As reported by Live Science, this rare astronomical occurrence, known as a triple conjunction, created one of the most photogenic sky scenes of the year and drew the attention of skywatchers from North America to Europe and North Africa.

A Triple Conjunction That Required Perfect Timing

Visible in the eastern sky around 90 minutes before sunrise, the three celestial bodies gathered in a space smaller than a single degree—less than the width of a finger held up to the horizon. For observers located along the East Coast of North America, the moon, Venus, and Regulus aligned in a nearly perfect straight line. On the West Coast, the alignment took the shape of a tight triangle.

What made the spectacle even more impressive was the brightness contrast between the three. The natural satellite, illuminated at just 6%, was the most prominent object in the sky, followed by Venus, which shone brilliantly at magnitude -3.8, and then Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, at a much dimmer magnitude 1.3. Despite being visually close together, Venus was roughly 110 times brighter than Regulus, creating a captivating contrast in the predawn light.

One of our employees snapped this shot of the Moon and Venus in conjunction this morning. Who else got to see this pairing? Let us know in the comments!#scwx #ncwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Nm7V0qsOSW — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) September 19, 2025

First It Glowed, Then It Hid a Planet

For many viewers, the moon’s Earthshine—a soft glow caused by sunlight reflecting off Earth and lighting up the moon’s shadowed side—added a delicate, ghostly element to the scene. The phenomenon gave the crescent moon an almost ethereal presence, especially when observed through binoculars or zoom lenses.

Some regions had an even more dramatic experience. In parts of northeastern Canada, Greenland, Western Europe, and North Africa, observers witnessed a lunar occultation of Venus—a rare moment when the Earth’s companin moved in front of Venus and temporarily blocked it from view. Because the moon’s position in the sky can vary by as much as 2 degrees depending on one’s location on Earth, this occultation was only visible from select parts of the globe.

If you happen to be up take a look at the Moon and Venus in the Eastern sky right now. Pretty spectacular. pic.twitter.com/lWYbtrPXfo — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) September 19, 2025

More Astronomical Events On The Horizon

As the moon continues its orbit, it will become a new moon on September 21, leading to a partial solar eclipse visible from New Zealand, Antarctica, and the western South Pacific. This will be followed by the autumn equinox on September 22, when day and night will be roughly equal in length across the planet.

Venus, which has now firmly reclaimed its place as the Morning Star, will continue to dominate the pre-dawn skies for the remainder of the month. For casual skywatchers and seasoned astronomers alike, these celestial alignments are a reminder of the beauty and precision of the cosmos—events that don’t require special equipment, only clear skies and the willingness to look up.