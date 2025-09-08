Mit Scientists Reveal How A Massive Impact May Have Shaped The Moon’s Magnetic Past

For decades, scientists have puzzled over a curious phenomenon: the Moon’s surface rocks show strong signs of magnetism, despite the fact that the Moon doesn’t have a global magnetic field today. Now, a study published in Science Advances by MIT scientists may have finally answered this riddle. The team proposes that a powerful asteroid impact billions of years ago may have temporarily amplified the Moon’s weak magnetic field, creating a magnetic surge that became preserved in lunar rocks.

A Magnetic Mystery Unraveled

Lunar rocks collected by astronauts during the Apollo missions revealed surprising magnetic signatures. Scientists had long speculated that the Moon might have generated its own magnetic field, similar to Earth’s, through a dynamo process driven by a molten core. However, the Moon’s core is too small and weak to explain the strength of the magnetic fields detected in certain regions.

This is where the MIT team comes in with a different idea. Instead of a full-fledged dynamo, they propose that the celestial body once had a weak magnetic field, which was temporarily boosted by an asteroid impact. This theory builds on the idea that such an impact could create a plasma cloud capable of amplifying the Moon’s existing magnetic field—especially on the far side of the Moon.

How a Massive Impact Altered the Moon’s Magnetism

In their study, the MIT team ran detailed simulations to test this theory. By recreating a massive asteroid impact—similar to the one that formed the Imbrium basin on the Moon’s near side—they found that the impact would have generated a cloud of charged particles (plasma) that briefly surrounded the Earth’s satelitte. As the plasma swept around the lunar surface, it concentrated on the opposite side of the impact. This plasma would have interacted with the Moon’s weak magnetic field, temporarily amplifying it.

The results from the simulations showed that this magnetic surge would have lasted only about 40 minutes. However, this brief window was enough for the surrounding rocks to record this magnetic spike before the field decayed back to its weak, baseline state.

The Moon’s magnetic field amplified by an Imbrium-sized impact at the pole. Credit: Science Advances

Evidence on the Far Side

The far side of the Moon, especially near the lunar south pole, contains some of the most strongly magnetized rocks. This region, which has been difficult to study due to its inaccessibility, also happens to be where the strongest magnetic anomalies have been detected. The research team suggests that the same impact that formed the Imbrium basin could have generated the plasma cloud that amplified the Moon’s magnetic field.

The timing is significant: the impact site on the Moon’s near side and the magnetic rocks on the far side are nearly directly opposite each other, making the theory even more compelling.

In fact, the researchers believe that this new understanding of lunar magnetism could explain much of what orbiting spacecraft have detected. “The majority of the strong magnetic fields measured by orbiting spacecraft can be explained by this process—especially on the far side of the Moon,” says lead author Isaac Narrett.

The Role of Shockwaves in Magnetization

The researchers didn’t stop there. They also considered how seismic waves generated by the impact could have contributed to the magnetization process. An asteroid-scale impact would have sent shockwaves through the lunar body, similar to a seismic event. When these waves converged on the opposite side, they would have temporarily disturbed the alignment of electrons in the lunar rocks.

It’s like throwing a deck of cards into the air, where each card has a compass. Once the cards fall, they would all settle in the same direction, influenced by the brief surge in magnetic intensity. This is essentially how magnetization works.

A Testable Hypothesis on the Far Side

What’s even more exciting is that this theory is testable! If scientists can analyze lunar rocks near the south pole, they may be able to confirm whether these rocks show signs of shock-induced magnetization, alongside the high levels of magnetism predicted by the simulations. The upcoming NASA Artemis missions, which plan to explore this region, could provide the necessary samples to validate the hypothesis.

“For several decades, there’s been a conundrum over the Moon’s magnetism—whether it’s from impacts or a dynamo,” says Rona Oran, co-author of the study. “Here we’re saying, it’s a little bit of both. And it’s a testable hypothesis, which is nice.”



