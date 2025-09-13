Scientists Measure Supermassive Black Hole’s Corona for the First Time in a Stunning Discovery

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery about black holes by accident. In a study led by Matus Rybak, researchers employed a rare “double zoom” technique that allowed them to directly measure the superheated corona surrounding a distant supermassive black hole. This remarkable feat was achieved through a combination of gravitational lensing and microlensing, revealing details previously unattainable. The techniques used in the study available on Arxiv, have a profound connection to previous research in cosmic phenomena, but this observation opens up new avenues in understanding the behavior and growth of black holes.

A New Window Into Black Hole Research

Black holes, by their very nature, are some of the most elusive and mysterious objects in the universe. Although we cannot see them directly, their surroundings, particularly the regions where matter swirls around them at incredible speeds, are often visible. The black hole in question, RX J1131, is a supermassive one located roughly 6 billion light-years away. The discovery of its corona—an immense halo of superheated gas—has provided an unprecedented view into one of the most extreme environments in space. As one of the brightest objects in the universe, RX J1131, when studied through the lens of gravitational magnification, offered the perfect opportunity to examine these surroundings with fine detail.

“This is the first time such a measurement has been made,” says Matus Rybak, the senior researcher behind the study. He emphasizes that the technique used here marks a new step in observing the regions closest to a black hole, a critical area for understanding their dynamics. By directly measuring the size of the black hole’s corona—approximately 50 astronomical units across, or about the size of our entire solar system—this study has expanded our ability to probe these mysterious celestial giants in new ways.

The Role of Gravitational Lensing in Black Hole Observation

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon where a massive object, like a galaxy, bends the light from a more distant object, much like how a magnifying glass distorts light. This bending can produce multiple images of the same distant object. In the case of RX J1131, a foreground galaxy, located 4 billion light-years from Earth, acted as a cosmic magnifying glass, creating four distinct images of the quasar. These images were essential for measuring the black hole’s corona with precision.

The team’s breakthrough came when they revisited data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), which had been collected over a decade. What initially seemed like a standard observation soon revealed peculiar flickers in the brightness of the quasar images. “Within a few days of looking at the data, we realized, ‘OK, this does not look right,'” Rybak recalled. This unexpected discovery prompted the team to investigate further, and they found that these flickers were a sign of microlensing—a process where individual stars in the foreground galaxy magnify different parts of the quasar’s corona.

Microlensing: A Small Scale Magnification with Big Implications

Microlensing occurs when individual stars act as small lenses, temporarily amplifying certain areas of the background object—in this case, the corona of RX J1131. This phenomenon allowed the researchers to study minute variations in the light coming from the quasar’s corona. Since the corona is compact, these small-scale variations could not be explained by the usual methods of observation.

Rybak described the discovery as a turning point, stating, “That’s the smoking gun—it has to be something along the way.” The flickering in the images was not uniform; it was independent across the four images, suggesting that the cause of these changes was located between Earth and the quasar itself. The microlensing effect made it possible to directly measure the size of the corona, which has never been done before. This technique not only opens up new opportunities for studying black holes but also provides a fresh approach to probing other cosmic phenomena that are usually difficult to observe directly.

Implications for Understanding Black Hole Growth

One of the most exciting aspects of this discovery is its potential to reveal new information about the magnetic fields surrounding black holes. Black holes grow by accreting gas and dust from their surroundings, but the way this process happens is heavily influenced by the magnetic fields near the black hole. “Understanding how these black holes grow is the main potential here,” Rybak explains. These magnetic fields control how much gas falls into the black hole and how much gets expelled, playing a crucial role in their evolution over time.

The corona is thought to be linked to these magnetic fields, with fast-moving electrons spiraling around magnetic field lines to produce light in the millimeter-wave spectrum. By measuring the size of the corona, scientists can gain insights into the strength of the magnetic fields, which in turn helps explain the growth patterns of black holes. This research could lead to new theoretical models on how supermassive black holes evolve and how their behavior is influenced by their environment.