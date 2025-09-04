It Turns Out Mars’s Core Isn’t Molten — Scientists Didn’t See It Coming

Mars has a solid inner core, according to a new study published in Nature. Using seismic data from NASA’s InSight lander, researchers identified a dense, solid core about 600 kilometers wide, challenging previous assumptions that the planet’s core was entirely molten.

A Seismic Breakthrough Four Years In The Making

Mars just surprised the scientific community—again. A new study reveals that the Red Planet’s inner core isn’t molten all the way through as previously thought. Instead, it contains a solid metal heart, shaking up long-held beliefs about how Mars formed and evolved over billions of years.

The discovery comes from data gathered by NASA’s InSight lander, which operated from 2018 to 2022 and recorded more than 1,300 marsquakes during its mission.

Scientists from the University of Science and Technology of China analyzed the seismic waves from 23 significant impact events and uncovered something completely unexpected: a solid inner core, roughly 600 kilometers (373 miles) wide, nestled inside a molten outer layer.

What Insight’s Marsquakes Revealed About The Martian Core

For a while, most models painted a picture of Mars as having a fully liquid core. The assumption made sense—its core is primarily composed of iron, mixed with lighter elements such as sulfur, oxygen, and carbon. This blend should, in theory, lower the solidus temperature—the point at which the metal mixture starts to solidify. And since the Martian core remains quite hot, it was thought the core would stay liquid all the way through.

But by tracking how seismic waves traveled through the planet, researchers detected specific signals—called PKiKP, PKIIKP, and PKPPKP waves—that only occur when waves reflect off or pass through a solid inner core. These seismic fingerprints are well-known from studies on Earth and are strong indicators that Mars has a solid inner core, much like our own planet.

The InSight lander, despite being stuck in one spot on the Martian surface, managed to deliver something akin to a planet-sized X-ray. It recorded acoustic waves from marsquakes and meteorite impacts. These waves change speed and direction depending on the materials they pass through, helping researchers draw a map of the planet’s inner layers. The seismic signal from these events was strong enough for scientists to isolate how the waves moved—right down to the center of the core.

Inside Earth and Mars a structural comparison. Credit: Nature

Mars And Earth: Similar Cores, Different Outcomes

One of the more intriguing parts of the study is how Mars, despite being smaller and geologically quieter than Earth, mirrors its core structure—at least in terms of layers. Mars has a hard crust, a molten mantle, a liquid outer core, and now, it turns out, a solid inner core too. The researchers estimate this core makes up about one-fifth of the planet’s radius, which is roughly in line with Earth’s inner core proportions.

But while Earth’s solid core plays a vital role in sustaining a global magnetic field, Mars is a different story. The Red Planet doesn’t have a global magnetic shield today. Instead, only certain patches of its crust remain magnetized, suggesting that Mars used to have a magnetic field, but lost it a long time ago.

On Earth, the solidification of the core powers the dynamo effect—a churning motion of molten metal that generates the magnetic field. So if Mars has a solid inner core, why doesn’t it have the same magnetic protection? That’s still a mystery. It could come down to the planet’s smaller size or a different balance of heavy and light elements. The core might not be cooling fast enough to drive a dynamo, or the core’s crystallization might have started too late to matter.

More Questions Than Answers—and Fewer Tools To Find Them

Daoyuan Sun, one of the lead researchers, noted that crystallization of Mars’ inner core may have started in the past and could still be ongoing. However, determining exactly when and how this process occurred—and whether a partially solid “mushy zone” exists between the inner and outer core—will require more advanced modeling.

Since InSight shut down in 2022, scientists are limited to the data already collected. According to planetary scientist Nicholas Schmerr, “There are a lot of details about the exact shape of the inner core and composition of the inner and outer core of Mars that will require a network of InSight like seismometer stations to resolve,”



