Don’t Miss Mars and Spica’s Beautiful Celestial Dance Tonight: Here’s When and Where to See It!

On the evening of September 13, 2025, a stunning astronomical event will light up the western horizon as Mars, the Red Planet, pairs with the dazzling blue star Spica. This rare alignment, described by Space.com, offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers to observe these two celestial bodies in close proximity right after sunset. With the right location and clear skies, this brief yet remarkable event will be visible for just over an hour, providing a cosmic spectacle as Mars and Spica set beneath the horizon.

The Brilliant Red Glow of Mars

Mars, easily identifiable by its striking red hue, owes its appearance to the oxidized iron in its surface rocks, soil, and dust. Over time, exposure to the Sun’s radiation has caused these minerals to rust, creating the characteristic red color visible from Earth. For centuries, the Red Planet has captivated stargazers and astronomers alike, with its reddish appearance setting it apart from the other objects in our night sky.

However, on September 13, 2025, Mars will shine even more prominently, positioned less than 10 degrees above the western horizon at sunset. This proximity makes it easily visible to the naked eye, even for those with limited stargazing experience. In fact, for beginners, the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length roughly measures the 10-degree distance between Mars and Spica. This easy-to-spot reference helps viewers quickly identify the Red Planet during the celestial show.

In the coming weeks, Mars will gradually become harder to spot as it moves closer to the Sun in the sky, culminating in its solar conjunction in January 2026. During this event, Mars will be positioned directly behind the Sun, obscured from view. For now, however, September 13 provides one last chance to see Mars as it shines brightly in the evening sky.

The Sparkling Blue Star Spica

Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo, will appear directly below Mars on the evening of September 13, 2025. This blue giant is actually a binary star system, composed of two stellar bodies with a combined luminosity more than 12,000 times greater than that of our Sun. Despite its incredible brightness, Spica’s distance from Earth—about 250 light-years—means it doesn’t rank among the absolute brightest stars visible from the Northern Hemisphere, yet its blue-white glow remains a striking feature of the night sky.

Although Spica is often overlooked in favor of more prominent stars, its role in this celestial pairing with Mars is one that makes it all the more remarkable. When combined with the Red Planet’s fiery glow, Spica’s cool blue shine creates a vivid contrast that will be a memorable sight for anyone lucky enough to catch this event.

Ideal Viewing Locations for the Best Experience

To get the best view of Mars and Spica, skywatchers need to focus on the western horizon shortly after sunset. The celestial event will only be visible for a brief period—approximately one hour—before both objects dip below the horizon. The further west you are, the better your chance of seeing this cosmic pairing before it vanishes from view.

Choosing a location with an unobstructed view of the horizon is crucial for maximizing the viewing experience. Ideal spots include elevated areas, such as hills or rooftops, which allow for a clear line of sight. Additionally, light pollution should be minimal, so it’s best to avoid city centers or areas with bright artificial lights. For the clearest view, binoculars or a small telescope can be helpful, though the event will also be visible to the naked eye.