Scientists Just Found Mars’ Secret Ingredient for Building Cities on the Red Planet

New research from Swinburne University of Technology and CSIRO shows that Martian regolith can be processed into iron under simulated conditions. The findings, detailed in Acta Astronautica — Metals extraction on Mars through carbothermic reduction: Mars regolith simulant (MGS-1) characterization and preliminary reduction experiments (April 2025) and Iron (alloy) extraction on Mars through carbothermic reduction of regolith: a thermodynamic assessment and experimental study (May 2025) — mark a breakthrough in astrometallurgy and point to ISRU as a path to sustainable Mars colonies.

Why Earth Materials Cannot Sustain Mars Colonies

Transporting metals and construction materials from Earth to Mars has always been one of the most pressing obstacles in interplanetary exploration. Even with decreasing launch costs, the scale of resources required for human settlement remains staggering. As Dr. Deddy Nababan explained, “Sending metals to Mars from Earth might be feasible, but it’s not economical. Can you imagine bringing tonnes of metals to Mars? It’s just not practical.” This highlights the urgency of developing local solutions for resource production on Mars.

Instead of envisioning Mars as a barren landscape dependent entirely on Earthly supply chains, researchers are reframing the planet as a potential self-sustaining industrial site. The capacity to fabricate metals directly from Martian regolith means settlements could expand without waiting for shipments from Earth. As Nababan emphasizes, “Instead, we can use what’s available on Mars. It’s called in-situ resource utilization, or ISRU.” This principle of leveraging local resources could radically reduce mission costs and enable long-term colonization.

How Martian Soil Becomes Iron

The transformation of Martian regolith into usable iron is both technically complex and scientifically promising. Professor Akbar Rhamdhani and his team selected a regolith simulant with geochemical properties matching those found at Gale Crater, a site extensively studied by NASA’s Curiosity rover. “We picked a simulant with very similar properties to that found at Gale Crater on Mars and processed them on Earth with simulated Mars conditions. This gives us a good idea of how the process would perform off-world,” he explained.

The process involves heating the regolith in a chamber at pressures equivalent to Mars’ thin atmosphere. At around 1000°C, pure iron begins to form. When temperatures rise to approximately 1400°C, the iron combines with silicon to produce molten iron-silicon alloys. “At high enough temperatures, all of the metals coalesced into one large droplet. This could then be separated from liquid slag the same way it is on Earth,” said Rhamdhani. Such results confirm that traditional metallurgical principles can apply beyond Earth, making it possible to imagine an off-world foundry operating on the Martian surface.

Challenges Ahead for Martian Metallurgy

While the experiments confirm the feasibility of producing iron from Martian regolith, numerous challenges remain. The durability and mechanical properties of these alloys under Martian conditions are still uncertain, and large-scale deployment requires engineering solutions yet to be tested on the planet itself. As Rhamdhani cautioned, “There are certainly challenges. We need to better understand how these alloys would perform over time, and of course, whether this process can be recreated on the real Martian surface.”

This scientific caution reflects the need for multi-disciplinary collaboration. Mars metallurgy does not exist in isolation—it intersects with mining engineering, planetary geology, robotics, and materials science. As the professor noted, “We’re starting to see increased interest in this field globally as the world gets serious about Mars exploration. To make it happen, we’re going to need experts from many fields — mining, engineering, geology, and much more.”

From Mars to Earth: Broader Implications

Beyond Mars colonization, these experiments could transform resource management on Earth. Developing efficient, zero-waste metallurgy techniques for extreme environments may lead to greener industrial processes at home. By utilizing byproducts for additional manufacturing applications, researchers hope to reduce waste and improve the efficiency of global metallurgy. As Dr. Nababan expressed, “By doing this, I wish that I can help the development of space exploration, and at the end it will bring good to human life here on Earth.”

In this way, Mars is more than just a distant destination—it is a laboratory for innovation that could reshape industries on our own planet. With growing global investment in space exploration and technologies like ISRU, the dream of a Martian colony is inching closer to reality. The Red Planet’s soil may prove to be the cornerstone upon which humanity’s first off-world settlement is built.