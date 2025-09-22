Mars Had Multiple Wet Periods — And One Could Have Been Perfect for Life

Mars is often described as a dead planet, but fresh findings suggest it may have been much livelier in the past—at least geochemically speaking. In a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, scientists report that Jezero Crater, the landing site of NASA’s Perseverance rover, experienced not just one, but several distinct watery periods. Each of these left behind a unique set of minerals, hinting at shifting environmental conditions that could, at times, have supported microbial life.

A Rich Mineral Archive Beneath A Dusty Surface

While Mars today is a dry and hostile planet, its past appears far more complex. Using data from Perseverance’s Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), scientists detected 24 different minerals within Jezero Crater. These minerals didn’t just form randomly—they are direct indicators of environmental conditions such as temperature, pH, and fluid composition at the time they were created.

The study, led by Eleanor Moreland, a graduate researcher at Rice University, relied on the MIST algorithm (Mineral Identification by Stoichiometry) to interpret PIXL’s high-resolution chemical scans. Unlike traditional tools, MIST was specifically designed to extract meaningful mineral data from complex Martian rock chemistry. According to Moreland:

“The minerals we find in Jezero using MIST support multiple, temporally distinct episodes of fluid alteration.”

Western Jezero crater mapped in color by HiRISE, with rover traverse highlighted. Credit: Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

From Harsh Acids To Life-friendly Waters

The first chapter in this watery saga was anything but gentle. Perseverance detected minerals like greenalite, hisingerite, and ferroaluminoceladonite in the crater floor—each of which forms in hot, acidic conditions. These aren’t the kind of waters you’d want to swim in, and they likely would’ve been tough for even the hardiest microbes to survive.

Still, as Kirsten Siebach, co-author and assistant professor at Rice, pointed out :

“On Earth, life can persist even in extreme environments like the acidic pools of water at Yellowstone.” So, while it’s not the friendliest setting, it doesn’t automatically rule out the possibility that something could’ve adapted.

The second mineral group came from a more neutral water environment, with signatures of minnesotaite and clinoptilolite—formed under cooler, less chemically aggressive conditions. These were found both in the crater floor and in the delta-like fan deposits nearby, hinting that this phase of water activity spread more widely and maybe even lasted longer.

PIXL scan locations over WATSON images of abrasion patches (up to sol 1100). Credit: Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets

Alkaline Clues on Mars Hint at the Unthinkable

The third and most promising chapter in Jezero’s water history is tied to alkaline, low-temperature fluids—conditions generally regarded as more favorable to microbial life. This phase left behind minerals like sepiolite, which is common on Earth and often associated with biological processes.

What makes this even more significant is that sepiolite was discovered across every region Perseverance has sampled to date. According to Moreland, these findings indicate “a shift from harsher, hot, acidic fluids to more neutral and alkaline ones over time – conditions we think of as increasingly supportive of life.”

Decoding Mars Without Ever Touching Its Rocks

Unlike geology on Earth, Mars research can’t rely on physical rock samples—at least, not yet. That’s why the team built a statistical model to vet their mineral identifications. Instead of returning a single result, it delivers a range of likely matches and quantifies how confident they are in each one. Think of it like running multiple weather models before forecasting a storm.

Moreland said this approach helps build “a mineralogical archive of Jezero Crater that will be invaluable if samples are returned to Earth.” It also informs mission planning, helping Perseverance prioritize where to drill next as it chases possible signs of past life.

Although this study didn’t focus on Sapphire Canyon, a nearby location where a potential biosignature was spotted, it strengthens the broader picture. If habitable conditions existed across multiple regions within Jezero, it boosts the