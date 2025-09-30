Scientists Stunned by Mars’s Atmosphere, It Looks Like a Giant French Pastry

A European spacecraft has captured the most detailed images yet of Mars’s upper atmosphere, revealing a delicate, layered structure made of dust and ice particles. Described by scientists as a “mille-feuille”, the formation resembles the thin, stacked layers of the French pastry, offering a rare glimpse into the planet’s dynamic climate. The findings were published on September 19, 2025, in the journal Science Advances, providing a new window into how Martian skies behave at different altitudes and seasons.

A Fine Veil Of Particles Above Terra Cimmeria

On January 21, 2024, the TGO was orbiting 400 kilometers above Terra Cimmeria, a region in the planet’s rugged southern highlands. From this vantage point, the Color and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) onboard captured five vertical slices of the Martian limb — the curved boundary between the planet and space. These slices were taken during dusk, with sunlight backlighting the atmosphere and revealing subtle variations in color and brightness.

Each image, spanning 3.6 kilometers in width and spaced 200 kilometers apart, shows between 15 to 55 kilometers of altitude. Together, they form a luminous cross-section of Mars’s atmosphere composed of “tens of layers” of fine cloud and dust. These observations mark the sharpest images of Mars’s atmospheric limb ever obtained, reaching an unprecedented resolution of 18 meters per pixel.

Composite of five CaSSIS images showing the Martian limb. Credit: Science Advances



A Dynamic Atmosphere Revealed Through Color

This layered structure reveals just how active Mars’s atmosphere really is, shaped by a mix of sunlight and shifting weather patterns on the planet. According to Nicolas Thomas, “our observations, especially the color, provide unique insight into the particle radius at each altitude in the atmosphere.” Figuring out how these particles are arranged vertically — and what that reveals about their size, shape, and composition — is still one of the biggest challenges in understanding how the Martian climate works today.

Higher up, above 40 kilometers, the atmosphere seems to hold tiny ice grains, likely forming in the colder layers of the Martian sky. Closer to the surface, the layers are mostly made up of dust blown up from the ground, shaped by wind patterns and seasonal changes. These light particles reflect sunlight and react with radiation, which creates the soft, wavy bands seen in the images.

The layering pattern reflects a restless atmosphere, driven by both solar radiation and the planet’s internal weather patterns. According to Thomas, one of the big questions researchers are still trying to answer is how these particles are stacked vertically through the atmosphere and what that means for Mars’s current climate.

Millefeuille: layered structure of the Martian atmosphere revealed through forward-scattering observations. Credit: Science Advances

Monthly Observations To Map The Martian Sky

Though Mars Express has taken images of the planet’s limb in the past, this is the first time scientists have seen it in such sharp detail. Thanks to the CaSSIS camera’s high resolution, the European team now plans to repeat these observations every month, creating a growing archive that can track seasonal changes, dust activity, and longer-term trends in Mars’s climate.

These striking new views are part of the Trace Gas Orbiter’s wider mission, which also includes hunting for trace gases in the atmosphere and mapping areas rich in underground water. Since 2018, the orbiter has helped paint a clearer picture of Mars’s surface and atmosphere.

The data from these atmospheric snapshots are joining a larger scientific effort to figure out the full recipe behind Mars’s atmospheric mille-feuille — the mix of dust, ice, and sunlight that shapes its skies. As Nicolas Thomas said, “this wealth of information will support the detailed analysis ahead.”





