Dwarf Planet Makemake May Not Be the Frozen Wasteland Scientists Believed

For years, astronomers believed that Makemake, one of the brightest icy bodies beyond Neptune, was a frozen relic of the outer solar system. New observations from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are now rewriting that narrative. A study published in arXiv shows clear evidence of methane gas above its surface, hinting that this distant dwarf planet is far more alive than anyone imagined.

Methane Glowing In The Dark

Makemake is about 890 miles wide, roughly two-thirds the size of Pluto. Earlier observations suggested it had little to no atmosphere—basically just a trace of air, if that. But Webb’s powerful infrared instruments caught something different: methane molecules glowing faintly after being hit by sunlight, a process called fluorescence.

Lead author Sylvia Protopapa, a principal scientist at the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI), explained that methane dominates Makemake’s frozen surface and is now also seen in the gas phase above it. This discovery signals that methane ice is not inert but evolving, pointing to ongoing exchanges between the surface and the thin veil of gas overhead.

Two Possible Sources Of Methane

Scientists see two possible explanations for what Webb picked up. The first is a super-thin atmosphere, a bit like what Pluto has. In this version, sunlight warms up bright patches of methane frost, which then evaporates into the sky before refreezing elsewhere on the surface. Models suggest this gas would be at about 40 kelvin (–233 °C/–387 °F) and a pressure so low it’s around 100 billion times less than air at sea level on earth.

The other scenario is more explosive. Methane may be venting from localized plumes, erupting at a rate of hundreds of kilograms per second. These hypothetical plumes would rival the water-rich geysers on Saturn’s moon Enceladus and far surpass the faint vapor activity spotted on Ceres. Some thermal data had already hinted at warmer or unusual patches on Makemake’s surface, which could be consistent with venting or hidden heat sources beneath the icy crust.

Credit: S. Protopapa, I. Wong/SwRI/STScI/NASA/ESA/CSA

An Icy World That Won’t Sit Still

Whichever mechanism is correct, the presence of methane gas highlights active cycles on this distant world. Like Pluto, Makemake now appears capable of cycling ices into vapor and back again, altering both its surface and climate over time. These cycles can redistribute frost from sunlit regions to shadowed areas, subtly reshaping the landscape. If plumes are indeed involved, they may also coat the surface with fine-grained frost, refreshing its colors and even forming delicate landforms.

Ian Wong from the Space Telescope Science Institute noted that future high-resolution Webb observations will be vital to confirm whether methane comes from a bound atmosphere or from eruptive plumes. Detecting line shapes, pressure profiles, and possibly other gases like nitrogen or carbon monoxide could tip the scales in favor of one model.

A New Side Of Makemake

Since its discovery in 2005, Makemake has teased scientists with its bright albedo, reddish hue from radiation-processed organics known as Tholins, and even the surprise of a small, dark moon. Yet its atmospheric status remained uncertain—until now.

Webb’s ability to detect faint methane fluorescence has added a crucial piece to the puzzle, showing that this so-called frozen world is far from lifeless.For a planet once thought to be silent and inert, Makemake is proving to be active, changeable, and full of mysteries still waiting to be uncovered.

