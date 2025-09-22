Luxury Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to the Duvet — a New Sleep Trend Is Taking Over and It’s Even More Comfortable

Luxury hotels across Europe are starting to remove one of the most familiar features of the modern hotel bed—THE DUVET. From Paris to the French Riviera, a new wave of sleep design is making its way into five-star suites, trading the once-essential comforter for layered, breathable bedding designed to respond to changing climates and increasingly discerning guest expectations.

This subtle transformation isn’t just a stylistic choice. It’s a data-backed shift in hospitality culture, aligning with evolving research on sleep quality, temperature regulation, and guest behaviour. And while it might seem like a modest change, industry insiders say it marks a deeper rethinking of what “comfort” really means in 2025.

Personalized Sleep Is Now the Standard

The duvet, long viewed as the epitome of comfort, is starting to fall out of favour among luxury hoteliers aiming to meet guests’ nuanced needs. According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep environments that allow for temperature modulation—particularly avoiding overheating—can significantly improve sleep onset and quality. In high-end hotels, where guests expect more than just a bed, bedding has become a tool to deliver on personalization, wellness and even sustainability.

“People want to sleep in a way that suits them,” says Claire Lemaitre, design consultant for several European luxury hotels. “A thick duvet doesn’t always work, especially in summer. It’s not breathable, and it often doesn’t look right in a room designed for lightness and flow.”

What’s replacing the duvet isn’t a single product, but a system: layered bedding that includes lightweight quilts, natural-fibre blankets, percale or linen sheets, and increasingly, weighted blankets. This modular approach means guests can adjust their bedding to their liking—more cover on a cool evening, less on a warm one—without compromising the aesthetics of the room.

From Décor to Hygiene: Why Hotels Prefer Layers

Behind this trend is a mix of guest experience and operational practicality. Layered beds are easier to maintain, rotate, and clean. Unlike bulky duvets, which often require dry cleaning and are less adaptable seasonally, lighter bedding can be machine-washed more frequently, improving hygiene standards—a growing concern in the post-pandemic travel landscape.

“Everything that touches the guest needs to feel fresh, clean and light,” says Jérôme Charvet, general manager of a boutique hotel in Marseille. “The duvet is just not as flexible. Guests are staying longer and paying more attention to how things feel and smell.”

Aesthetic choices also play a role. Many hotels are leaning into minimalist or nature-inspired interior themes, where layered linens, textured throws and earth-toned plaids fit better than a bulky duvet. Designers are increasingly drawing inspiration from Scandinavian and Japanese sleep cultures, where the focus is on breathable textiles and visual calm.

From Clinical Tool to Five-Star Upgrade

One standout in the bedding revolution is the weighted blanket, previously marketed for its calming effects on people with anxiety or sleep disorders. Recent studies from Harvard Medical School and Karolinska Institute suggest these blankets may improve sleep quality by increasing serotonin and melatonin levels while reducing cortisol.

Luxury hotels are catching on. The new breed of weighted blankets—made with natural fillers, wrapped in breathable organic cotton, and often colour-matched to the room’s palette—are designed not to look therapeutic, but indulgent. Guests report feeling more relaxed, especially in unfamiliar hotel settings.

Combined with ultralight duvets or seasonal quilts, they allow hotels to tailor the bed to the season and the individual, creating a sleep environment that feels curated rather than standardised.

Home Design and Retail Are Catching Up

The shift isn’t limited to hospitality. Major homeware brands including Zara Home, H&M Home, and Maisons du Monde have launched seasonal bedding collections featuring cotton gauze, washed linen, and mix-and-match layering sets—all inspired by luxury hotel bedding trends.

As energy prices and environmental concerns shape household decisions, more consumers are looking to reduce heating at night and instead regulate body temperature through smart layering. The same logic that’s pushing hotels away from the duvet is beginning to resonate in everyday bedrooms.

In this sense, the humble duvet may not be vanishing—but it’s definitely losing ground. And in its place, a new sleep philosophy is emerging, built around adaptability, calm, and a quieter kind of luxury.