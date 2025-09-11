Loudest Gravitational Wave Ever Detected: A Major Step Toward Confirming Hawking’s Theory

In a groundbreaking discovery, the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA collaboration detected the loudest gravitational wave ever observed, confirming Stephen Hawking’s area theorem on black holes. The event, GW250114, observed on January 14, 2025, offers new insights into black hole entropy and mass. This confirmation, detailed in Physical Review Letters, strengthens Hawking’s theory, showcasing the precision of modern gravitational wave detectors in measuring cosmic phenomena.

A New Era in Gravitational Wave Detection

Gravitational wave detection has revolutionized astrophysics, enabling scientists to observe phenomena that were once impossible to study. The LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory), in collaboration with Virgo and KAGRA, made its first groundbreaking detection of gravitational waves in 2015, confirming Einstein’s general theory of relativity. These waves are ripples in spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects, such as merging black holes.

GW250114, the latest gravitational wave event, occurred 1.3 billion light-years away, and involved two black holes, each with a mass between 30 and 40 times that of the Sun. This event marks the loudest gravitational wave detection to date, and due to the precision with which it was measured, it has provided the clearest evidence yet of the validity of Stephen Hawking’s black hole area theorem.

The Loudness of GW250114: A Milestone in Precision

“GW250114 is the loudest gravitational-wave signal that we have observed so far – by a lot! By ‘loudest,’ I mean that the amplitude of the signal is much larger than the background noise in our detectors,” Simona Miller, a Caltech graduate student and co-author of the paper explained to IFLScience. This statement encapsulates the extraordinary nature of the event, which is vastly more noticeable than previous gravitational waves detected by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA.

The comparison between earlier gravitational wave detections and GW250114 is vivid: “Think of it like being at a dinner party where everyone is quietly chatting. Previous gravitational waves detected by LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA are somewhere between a loud laugh or a shout over the din of the party. GW250114 is akin to a fire alarm going off.” This intense signal provided an exceptional opportunity for researchers to measure the black holes’ masses and spins with much higher precision than ever before. It also enabled precise measurements of the final black hole’s mass and spin after the collision.

Confirming Hawking’s Area Theorem

One of the most profound consequences of GW250114 is its ability to confirm Stephen Hawking’s area theorem, a fundamental concept in black hole physics. According to Hawking’s theory, the surface area of a black hole should never decrease, and in fact, the area should increase when two black holes merge. This is linked to the entropy of the black hole, and the increase in surface area corresponds to an increase in entropy, reflecting the second law of thermodynamics.

“Because GW250114 is so loud, we can measure the masses and the spins of the orbiting black holes that generated it with much higher precision than previous signals – as well as, crucially, the mass and spin of the remnant black hole from the collision. Since a black hole’s area is calculated directly from its mass and spin, we also have tighter constraints on the areas themselves, allowing us to verify Hawking’s area theorem with higher confidence than ever before,” Miller explained.

The data from this event allowed scientists to calculate the surface area of the parent black holes before the collision and the area of the remnant black hole afterward. The initial surface area of the two black holes was 240,000 square kilometers (93,000 square miles), roughly the size of Oregon. The final surface area, after the collision, increased to approximately 400,000 square kilometers (154,000 square miles), or about the size of California. This confirmed Hawking’s theory that the total surface area of a black hole always increases during a merger.

Unimaginable Precision: Pushing the Boundaries of Measurement

The clarity of the GW250114 signal allows scientists to achieve a level of precision in their measurements that was once thought unattainable. According to Professor Vicky Kalogera, a leading astrophysicist at LIGO, “The measurements we are making now remain the most precise measurements humans have ever achieved in any field of science and engineering. It is beyond what anybody could ever believe was possible. If you’re going to identify a breakthrough, that is an unimaginable breakthrough.”

This breakthrough, made possible by decades of advancements in interferometric technology and data analysis, underscores the rapid progress in gravitational wave astronomy. The current sensitivity of detectors is such that even the tiniest ripples in spacetime, caused by the collision of distant black holes, can be detected with remarkable accuracy.



