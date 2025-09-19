A Lost Island Just Reemerged Beneath the Atlantic After 40 Million Years — And This Country Wants It Back

A massive submerged plateau in the South Atlantic Ocean, once a thriving tropical island, has been uncovered by a team of international researchers. Located roughly 1,200 kilometers off the Brazilian coast, this hidden landscape — known as the Rio Grande Rise (RGR) — is now recognized as a geological formation that once stood above sea level millions of years ago.

The discovery, detailed in a peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports, not only sheds light on a little-known chapter of Earth’s history but may also influence future debates about ocean resource exploration and continental shelf boundaries.

The Island That Time (And Water) Forgot

The story begins with samples dredged from the ocean floor during expeditions in 2018. These missions, led by researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) and the University of Southampton in the UK, focused on the western section of the Rio Grande Rise, a vast basaltic formation roughly the size of Spain.

What they found beneath 650 meters of water surprised even the researchers. The seafloor sediment was not just volcanic rock — it was red clay, rich in minerals like kaolinite, magnetite, goethite, and hematite. These are the telltale signs of a tropical island’s weathering, formed when volcanic rock is exposed to the atmosphere in warm, humid conditions over long periods.

The clay’s chemical index of alteration (CIA) was measured at 93 — extremely high for volcanic material. Most basaltic rocks score well below 50. That value alone indicates intense, prolonged chemical weathering, the kind that occurs when a surface is exposed to rain, heat, and biological processes in open air.

Credit: Scientific Reports

Mapping The Lost Terrain

The team used advanced technology to reconstruct what this ancient island once looked like. Aboard the RRS Discovery and Brazil’s Alpha Crucis vessels, they deployed autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to map the seafloor in high resolution. These instruments revealed a rugged plateau, carved by a deep rift over 600 meters wide and filled with sediment.

Videos, sonar scans, and samples taken by robotic arms allowed the researchers to assemble a comprehensive picture of the Rio Grande Rise’s geologic evolution. Incredibly, the red clay they found resembles the “terra roxa” soil found today in São Paulo — a fertile, iron-rich earth formed in similar tropical conditions.

Luigi Jovane, professor at USP’s Oceanographic Institute, explained: “Geologically speaking, we discovered that the clay was formed after the last volcanic activity occurred 45 million years ago. The formation therefore dates from between 30 million and 40 million years ago.”

High-definition images taken by the ROV HyBIS during dive 33 reveal distinct layers of red and brown clays embedded between dark volcanic lava flows. Credit: Scientific Reports

Can We Mine Without Harming The Ocean?

Despite the resource potential, researchers are urging caution. The Rio Grande Rise remains ecologically mysterious. Scientists don’t yet fully understand the ecosystem services it supports — including marine life, fungi, corals, and the interconnected processes that have developed over millions of years.

“To know whether resources can be viably extracted from the seafloor, we need to analyze the sustainability and impacts of this extraction,” Jovane said. “When you interfere with an area, you have to know how this will affect animals, fungi, and corals.”

The team behind the study included geologists, biologists, oceanographers, and even legal experts — all working together to map out not just the past of this hidden island, but its uncertain future.