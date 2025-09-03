Ligo Could Detect Alien Ships The Size Of Jupiter — Here’s What It Would Take

A new preprint study posted to arXiv by a team at Applied Physics in New York suggests that LIGO – the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory – might be able to detect something far more exotic than black hole collisions: massive alien spacecraft. The concept may sound like a sci-fi pitch, but it’s grounded in Einstein’s century-old predictions and updated with cutting-edge theoretical modeling.

Big Ship, Big Signal

Digging into the physics, the researchers highlight that any object accelerating with significant mass emits gravitational waves. That includes artificial structures—if they’re powerful enough. They’ve coined the term “RAMAcraft” to describe these hypothetical vessels: massive, fast-moving spacecraft potentially built by extraterrestrial civilizations. To be detectable by LIGO, a RAMAcraft would have to reach extreme thresholds.

According to the study, a spacecraft with the mass of Jupiter, accelerating to around 30% of the speed of light, could generate gravitational waves strong enough to be picked up from distances up to 100 kiloparsecs. That would allow detection from across the entire Milky Way. Smaller, yet still massive vessels might also show up—if they’re close enough.

Listening For Technosignatures in Gravitational Space

This theory takes a novel step in the ongoing search for technosignatures—evidence of advanced technology elsewhere in the universe. Traditional approaches focus on radio signals, laser pulses, or visible light emissions. But if intelligent civilizations are traveling at relativistic speeds in enormous ships, they might be leaving behind gravitational signatures rather than electromagnetic ones.

“Since any system involving the bulk acceleration of mass produces GWs,” the authors explain, “new signal candidates include not only astrophysical and cosmological events, but also technological signals (technosignatures), such as those generated by rapid and/or massive accelerating spacecraft (RAMAcraft).”

Identifying these signals, however, wouldn’t be easy. The researchers are clear: distinguishing artificial gravitational waves from natural sources remains a major challenge. “Unusual detections could still represent natural phenomena,” they caution. Any claims would need to be backed by exhaustive analysis and cross-checking with known astrophysical behavior.

Tomorrow’s Detectors May Change The Game

At present, LIGO’s sensitivity is limited to extreme events, but the landscape is about to change. According to the authors, next-generation gravitational wave observatories could massively expand the range and resolution of detectable technosignatures.

Projects like DECIGO and the Big Bang Observer (BBO), both designed to operate at lower frequencies, would be particularly suited for this type of detection. The study estimates that these systems could increase the detection volume by a factor of one million, potentially picking up smaller spacecraft or ships accelerating less dramatically.

Other observatories in development, such as LISA and Pulsar Timing Arrays (PTAs), may also contribute to detecting long-duration or low-frequency gravitational waves. The researchers point out that lowering a detector’s frequency band increases its detection radius significantly.

Not Designed For Aliens—But Maybe Useful For Them

No one built LIGO to look for alien ships. Its purpose is to probe the deep mechanics of the universe—gravity, relativity, and extreme astrophysical phenomena. But this new perspective reframes what our current instruments might be capable of. It’s possible that, buried in the stream of cosmic data, there could be signs of intelligent life making gravitational waves of its own.

If an alien civilization exists and happens to be propelling Jupiter-sized spacecraft at relativistic speeds, the faint echoes of their journeys could be within our reach—just not in the form we expected.