Largest Male Great White Shark Ever Documented Off Florida Breaks Atlantic Record

Scientists have tagged the largest male great white shark ever recorded in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. The shark, named Contender, was captured, studied, and released by the non-profit group OCEARCH roughly 45 miles off the Georgia-Florida coast. Measuring 13 feet 9 inches (4.2 meters) and weighing an estimated 1,653 pounds (750 kilograms), the shark is comparable in size to a compact car and now holds the title as the biggest male of its kind ever documented by the team in the region.

Contender Stands Out In A Sea Of Giants

While great white sharks are not uncommon in the Atlantic, mature males of this size are extremely rare. According to Dr. Harley Newton, OCEARCH’s chief veterinarian and senior veterinary scientist, Contender is only the third adult male the organization has ever caught and sampled during the sharks’ winter presence in the southeastern U.S. Newton explained that male white sharks typically reach maturity at around 26 years old and about 11.5 feet long. With Contender measuring nearly 14 feet, the discovery was particularly significant.

Although male great whites typically measure between 11 to 13 feet, Contender exceeds this range. For reference, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History states that this is the standard size range for adult males, confirming that Contender is approximately 9 inches longer than what is generally observed.

Mysterious Lives Of Deep-water Hunters

The rarity of encounters with such massive sharks may be due to their preference for deeper offshore waters, where tagging efforts are less frequent. Newton explained that this could explain why adult sharks, both male and female, are “elusive” to researchers. This factor makes every successful tagging event, especially of a large adult like Contender, a valuable scientific milestone.

The OCEARCH team used a SPOT (Smart Position and Temperature Transmitting) tag, which was affixed to the shark’s first dorsal fin. These tags provide critical data by sending a signal to satellites whenever the shark surfaces, offering researchers real-time information about its location, as well as ocean temperature and depth.

Contender’s Journey Along The Coast

Since being tagged on January 17, Contender has already traveled nearly 290 miles (470 kilometers). The latest signal from his tag placed him off the coast of Merritt Island, near Orlando, Florida, on February 10. His journey can be followed through OCEARCH’s shark tracking platform, where he is described as “the ultimate ocean warrior.”

While female great white sharks can grow to more than 20 feet, males like Contender are more difficult to study because of their elusive behavior. Tagging individuals of his size is critical for conservation research.

Contender is not the largest white shark on record — that title belongs to a 19-foot, 9-inch (6-meter) specimen cited by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. There are claims of great whites reaching 23 feet, but these reports remain unverified, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Advancing Conservation Through Technology

Contender’s tag could deliver months, maybe even years, of useful data to help scientists protect great white sharks and better understand how they live. By tracking where he goes and how he behaves, researchers hope to learn more about his favorite habitats, his migration routes, and how white sharks fit into the bigger picture of life in the North Atlantic.

Scientists say tagging adult like Contender is especially important, since their movements and habits are still a bit of a mystery. Every time a big marine predator like him is tagged, it gives researchers a rare chance to peek into a world that usually stays hidden beneath the surface.