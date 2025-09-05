A Farmer Stumbled on Bones in His Lake—It Turned Out to Be the Largest Fossil Ever Found

In southern Italy, scientists have uncovered the largest fossil of a blue whale ever identified, a find that challenges long-held ideas about the origins of Earth’s biggest animal. Detailed in the journal Biology Letters, the specimen suggests that these giants of the ocean lived 1.5 million years earlier than previously believed, forcing researchers to reconsider a key part of whale evolution.

Discovery That Started With A Farmer’s Lake

In 2006, a farmer near Matera, Italy, noticed large bones protruding from the bottom of a lake he used for irrigation. What he had stumbled upon were vertebrae belonging to a massive cetacean. Lowering the water without damaging his harvest took three years, but the effort paid off.

A team led by paleontologist Giovanni Bianucci of the University of Pisa eventually unearthed a skeleton measuring about 85 feet long. Although slightly smaller than modern blue whales, which can grow up to 100 feet, the true importance of the discovery lies in its age.

The fossil’s skull seen from above. Credit: Biology Letters





A Timeline Pushed Millions Of Years Back

For years, scientists believed that baleen whales reached their enormous sizes only about 300,000 years ago. That theory was based on fossil records available at the time. But the Italian specimen, far older than expected, suggests that size increases occurred gradually, not in a sudden burst.

“The fact that such a large whale existed that long ago suggests that large whales had been around for quite a while,” explained Felix Marx, a paleontologist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences and co-author of the study. He added, “I don’t think species can evolve to such a size overnight.”

By including this fossil in existing datasets, researchers had to push the most probable date for whale-size increases back to at least 3.6 million years, and possibly as far as six million years. This finding directly challenges the earlier consensus and points to a much longer and more complex evolutionary journey.

Rare Glimpse Into Early Giants

Whale fossils from more than 2.5 million years ago are rarely found because ancient remains often lie buried far beneath today’s seabeds. That rarity makes the Matera whale even more valuable to science. Its skull, recovered in near-complete form, is especially informative for understanding how these animals grew into such giants over millions of years.

The discovery also supports the idea that changing ice ages and fluctuating sea levels during the Pleistocene played a role in shaping the evolutionary path of the sea giant. Each new fossil helps fill in gaps about how environmental changes influenced the growth of these colossal creatures.

A chart illustrates how baleen whale body lengths changed over time, with red circles marking the Matera whale and three additional fossils still unexcavated in Peru. Credit: Biology Letters





What Scientists Expect Next

For Cheng-Hsiu Tsai of National Taiwan University, who uncovered what may be the second-largest fossilized whale ever recorded, the Italian discovery is no surprise. “To be honest, this fossil does not surprise me at all,” he said, noting that he expects even bigger and older specimens will be found.

Meanwhile, Marx continues work in Peru, where several large fossils remain unstudied. If those remains confirm his theory, they could provide even stronger evidence that baleen whales grew over long stretches of time rather than in a rapid evolutionary leap.