Jwst Uncovers Rare Pristine Galaxy, Preserved For Billions Of Years

Astronomers analyzing deep-field observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may have detected a galaxy unlike any previously observed, potentially representing a population of objects untouched by the chemical evolution of the cosmos. This candidate galaxy, highlighted in a recent arXiv preprint, exhibits no detectable presence of heavy elements, such as oxygen, which typically form in stars after Big Bang nucleosynthesis. The object, tentatively cataloged as a “pristine” or zero-metallicity galaxy, could offer unique insights into the very first phases of galaxy formation and the early conditions of the universe.

The Search For Population III Galaxies

Since the development of the cosmological model, astronomers have predicted the existence of Population III galaxies, composed entirely of primordial hydrogen and helium with no heavier elements. “The existence of galaxies with no elements such as Oxygen – formed by stars after Big Bang nucleosynthesis – is a key prediction of the cosmological model,” the researchers write. “However, no pristine “zero-metallicity” Population III galaxies have been identified so far.” Detecting such galaxies has proven exceptionally difficult because their brightness is faint, and their formation likely occurred during the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The JWST, with its unprecedented infrared sensitivity, has finally opened the door to probing these faint cosmic relics, enabling astronomers to test the predictions of early-universe models with direct observations.

This figure shows a mosaic image of the Abell 2744 field. The observed position of the AMORE6-A+B system is shown by the yellow square. Credit: Morishita et al. 2025. Nature

Observational Evidence From JWST

The candidate galaxy was observed through deep imaging surveys conducted with the JWST’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which allows detection of extremely distant and faint galaxies. Spectroscopic follow-ups suggest the absence of metal lines commonly produced by stellar nucleosynthesis, strengthening the claim that this object is largely unpolluted by previous generations of stars. Its photometric signature aligns closely with theoretical models of zero-metallicity galaxies, and its light appears redshifted in a way consistent with a very early formation epoch. By observing such galaxies, scientists hope to reconstruct conditions in the first billion years of cosmic history, exploring how primordial gas clouds coalesced into the first galaxies and eventually seeded the universe with heavier elements.

The left panel shows the weak OIII emissions for AMORE6. Since it’s observed through a gravitational lens, there are data points for AMORE6 A, AMORE6 B, and AMORE A & B stacked. The x-axis shows a common way of measuring a galaxy’s metallicity by comparing Oxygen with Hydrogen, since Oxygen is the most abundant metal produced by stars. (12+ log (O/H)) The graph also shows other galaxies from the same age range. It’s complicated, but it shows that AMORE6 is more pristine and has very low metallicity compared to the others. Credit: Morishita et al. 2025. Nature

Implications For Cosmology

Discovering a galaxy that may have retained its pristine composition has profound implications for understanding galaxy evolution and testing the Big Bang model. “The finding of such an example at a relatively late time in cosmic history is surprising,” the researchers write. “However, regardless of cosmic epoch, the identification of a potentially pristine object is a key validation of the Big Bang model.” The detection supports the prediction that some galaxies might have remained chemically unpolluted for extended periods, offering a living laboratory for studying the physics of early star formation and primordial chemistry. Confirming the zero-metallicity nature of this galaxy would also provide constraints on the formation rates and feedback mechanisms of the earliest stars in the universe.

Future Observations And Verification

While initial results are promising, astronomers caution that further confirmation is necessary to establish this galaxy as truly pristine. Upcoming spectroscopic campaigns and high-resolution imaging using JWST instruments and complementary facilities such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) will help determine elemental abundances with higher precision. Identifying additional candidates across different cosmic fields will allow researchers to assess how common such pristine galaxies may be, providing a statistical framework for understanding early galaxy populations and the transition from primordial to chemically enriched systems.