Japan Just Built a Plasma Thruster That Hits Record Power to Destroy Space Junk

A new frontier in space sustainability may have just opened. In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, scientists from Tohoku University in Japan introduced a fusion-powered plasma thruster capable of slowing down large pieces of orbital debris without ever making contact. This innovation could offer one of the most effective tools yet for addressing the growing threat of space junk and preventing a worst-case scenario: the Kessler Syndrome, a cascade of collisions that could render Earth’s orbit unusable.

Earth’s Orbital Space Is Nearing A Saturation Point

Over the decades, satellites have launched, died, exploded, collided—and the remnants of all that activity haven’t gone anywhere. Right now, there are tens of thousands of tracked pieces of debris floating in low-Earth orbit (LEO). Many are tiny, some are massive, but all of them are moving at speeds fast enough to slice through metal.

At this pace, it doesn’t take a disaster to cause chaos—just one collision could spark a chain reaction known as the Kessler Syndrome, where debris smashes into more debris, creating even more fragments, until large swaths of orbit become unusable. That’s not just bad news for astronauts. It’s bad for weather monitoring, GPS, internet or defense systems. And yet, more satellites are being launched every year. It’s a bit like adding more cars to a freeway already filled with wreckage.

A Plasma Thruster, Reimagined For Cleanup

Tohoku University’s bidirectional plasma thruster stands out for its elegant solution to one of orbital cleanup’s hardest problems: how to decelerate large, tumbling debris objects safely and precisely. Unlike physical capture methods, which struggle with unpredictable motion, this system applies non-contact force using magnetic confinement.

At the heart of the design is a cusp magnetic field, a structure often found in experimental fusion reactors. This setup allows the thruster to produce two opposing plasma beams, directed in a way that counterbalances the forces applied to debris. The thruster doesn’t need to grab or push against an object—it simply emits focused plasma to change the object’s velocity over time.

First proposed in 2018, the thruster has now been significantly upgraded through the integration of advanced plasma control techniques, offering far better performance than earlier designs.

The Numbers Are Finally Lining Up

During lab tests simulating orbital conditions, the improved thruster hit 25 millinewtons of force while running at 5 kilowatts of power. That’s a technical way of saying: this thing could slow down a one-ton object enough to make it reenter Earth’s atmosphere within roughly 100 days. For space standards, that’s impressive.

What makes this even more promising is how energy-efficient plasma propulsion is compared to chemical rockets. Instead of a powerful but brief engine burn, plasma systems can provide steady, gentle thrust over long durations. It’s like the difference between slamming on the gas and cruising on cruise control. For debris removal,where precision and patience matter more than speed, it’s a near-perfect match.

Real-world Obstacles Aren’t Going Anywhere

Implementing this plasma thruster in an actual orbital cleanup mission won’t be straightforward. Approaching fast-moving debris in low-Earth orbit requires exceptional precision and advanced navigation systems capable of avoiding collisions. And although the technology is energy-efficient, the spacecraft carrying it are relatively heavy, which significantly increases launch costs. The more debris a mission is designed to target, the more expensive the operation becomes.

There’s also the legal side to consider: most space debris is still owned by the country or entity that originally launched it. Intervening without permission raises serious legal concerns. Even so, the technology developed at Tohoku University marks a meaningful step forward.





