James Webb Uncovers Ultra-Rare Five-Galaxy Smash From the Dawn of the Universe

Astronomers have uncovered one of the earliest and most complex galaxy mergers ever observed — a system involving at least five physically interacting galaxies, spotted just 800 million years after the Big Bang. This discovery, based on combined observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Hubble Space Telescope, was detailed in Nature Astronomy.

A Merger Unlike Any Seen Before

In the vast archive of early-universe observations, galaxy mergers are not uncommon, but they almost always involve only two galaxies. JWST’s Quintet, however, is a standout. Not only does it contain five distinct galaxies, but it also exhibits 17 galaxy clumps, suggesting a chaotic and dynamic interplay within the system. Using JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), scientists identified a shared gas halo enveloping all five galaxies — a telltale sign that they are gravitationally bound and not coincidentally aligned.

“Finding such a system with five physically linked galaxies is exceptionally rare, both in current simulations and in observations,” said study lead author Weida Hu, a postdoctoral researcher at Texas A&M University. “The probability of detecting even one [multiple-galaxy merger] is quite low, which raises the possibility that we may have been ‘lucky’ in identifying this system so early,” Hu told Live Science in an email.

The merger resides in a universe just beginning to evolve structurally — a time when stars, galaxies, and black holes were still taking shape. The proximity of the galaxies in JWST’s Quintet strongly suggests an ongoing collision process, setting the stage for one of the first major galactic structures to form.

Two views of the five-galaxy crash spotted by JWST in the early universe. The individual galaxies are labeled ELG1–ELG5, and located an estimated 800 million years after the Big Bang. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI / Hu et al.)

Contextualizing The Collision Within Cosmic History

At just 800 million years post-Big Bang, the universe was still in its infancy, making such a large-scale merger a surprising find. Simulations of cosmic evolution rarely predict multiple-galaxy mergers at such early epochs. JWST’s unmatched sensitivity and resolution enabled this leap, surpassing the detection capabilities of its predecessor, Hubble.

Even though some of these galaxies were previously spotted by Hubble, it was JWST’s redshift data that confirmed their physical connection. The galaxies share identical redshifts, confirming that they are at the same distance and not merely aligned by chance along our line of sight.

“If you look at all galaxies, then 20-30% of them will be in a merger. This will be just two galaxies. The fraction of these multiple merger systems will be much, much lower, and we don’t have stats on it quite yet, but certainly lower than 1%,” said Christopher Conselice, professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester.

The team calculated that the two central galaxies in the merger are separated by only 43,300 light-years, with the farthest pair within the system about 60,700 light-years apart — distances well within the merging threshold. For reference, the Milky Way spans roughly 100,000 light-years.

“The fact that the galaxies are spatially close together is the indication that they probably will merge,” Conselice added. “There is some room for interpretation regarding whether some objects might be parts of the same galaxy.”

Bridges, Tidal Tails, and Hyperactive Starbursts

The configuration of JWST’s Quintet bears remarkable similarities to a nearby system known as Stephan’s Quintet, located in the local universe. Both systems show bridges of material connecting galaxies, interpreted as tidal tails created by gravitational forces during interactions. These features are fingerprints of galaxy mergers and are rarely captured with such clarity in high-redshift systems.

“A striking similarity is the presence of a bridge of material connecting two galaxies in JWST’s Quintet — a feature also seen in Stephan’s Quintet, indicative of tidal tails produced by the galaxy interaction,” Hu said. “However, the star formation rate of JWST’s Quintet is much higher.”

This elevated star formation rate is likely driven by abundant cold gas within these young galaxies. As they merge, gas is funneled into dense regions, igniting bursts of star formation. According to the study, JWST’s Quintet may eventually collapse into a quiescent galaxy — one that has stopped forming stars — within the next 1 to 1.5 billion years. The total stellar mass of the system is already around 10 billion solar masses, suggesting it may evolve into a massive early-universe elliptical galaxy.

Clues to Cosmic Quenching and Galaxy Evolution

This discovery has implications for understanding quiescent galaxies in the early universe — massive galaxies that stopped forming stars shockingly early. Such “dead” galaxies have already been spotted by JWST, raising questions about how and why star formation was quenched so soon.

One possibility is that these violent early mergers may trigger active galactic nuclei (AGN) — supermassive black holes at galactic centers that blast out energy and disrupt gas inflow, halting star formation. While the current study does not yet confirm the presence of AGNs in JWST’s Quintet, future multi-wavelength observations are expected to probe that possibility.

For now, the team acknowledges that spectroscopic data — not just imaging — will be crucial for determining the precise metallicities, gas content, and dynamics of this cosmic mash-up. These details will help clarify whether the JWST’s Quintet is a one-of-a-kind system or part of a broader population overlooked until now.