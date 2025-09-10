No, It’s Not Ai — James Webb Spotted A Giant Question Mark In Space

When the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured a recent image of two baby stars forming in a nearby system, scientists weren’t expecting anything out of the ordinary. But tucked away in the corner of the frame, far in the background, there it was — a bright, curved orange shape that looked uncannily like a cosmic question mark.

Naturally, the internet lost its mind. The image, released by the European Space Agency (ESA) and later analyzed by researchers from Saint Mary’s University, quickly went viral. But behind the alien jokes and wild theories lies a much more grounded — and fascinating — scientific explanation.

A Question Mark Among Galaxies

The image was part of a study released by the European Space Agency (ESA) and later analyzed by researchers from Saint Mary’s University. It was originally intended to highlight the young star pair Herbig-Haro 46/47, but what ended up catching everyone’s attention was something much farther in the background — a strange, bright orange formation that, by pure coincidence, looks exactly like a glowing question mark.

Reddit users joked, “The aliens know we’ve found them, and now they’re just messing with us.” A cosmic question mark almost feels like the universe’s way of poking fun at us. But scientists quickly stepped in to clarify: this isn’t a prank or a message.

What we’re seeing is likely a galaxy — or possibly a group of galaxies — in the process of merging, with their light stretched and warped into this shape by a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing.

A rare gravitational lensing effect has multiplied a pair of distant ‘teenage’ galaxies into five separate images. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter

Cosmic Magnifying Glass Tricks The Eye

So how does this even happen? Basically, there’s a galaxy cluster — in this case, MACS-J0417.5-1154 — sitting in front of these distant galaxies. Its huge gravitational field pulls on the light behind it, bending it like a lens. The result? We see distorted, duplicated versions of the galaxies sitting way behind it.

In this case, a pair of galaxies located around 7 billion light-years away are being bent and multiplied five times. According to Live Science, four of those copies make up the swooping shape of the question mark, and the dot might be a totally separate galaxy that just happens to be in the right place.

Astronomers even have a name for this kind of formation — a “hyperbolic umbilic gravitational lens.” They’re ridiculously rare.

Why It Matters For Galactic Evolution?

Beyond its visual appeal, this accidental discovery sheds light — quite literally — on how galaxies evolve over cosmic time. The lensed galaxies are estimated to be located about 7 billion light-years away, dating back to a period when the universe was just half its current age. This was a crucial era for galaxy formation, and observing these structures gives astronomers a way to study what galaxies like our own Milky Way might have looked like in their “teenage years.”

“These galaxies, seen billions of years ago when star formation was at its peak, are similar to the mass that the Milky Way galaxy would have been at that time,” explains Marcin Sawicki, a co-author of the research.

A new James Webb image shows two forming stars, but a question mark-shaped object near the bottom stole the spotlight. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Vicente Estrada-Carpenter

What We Think We See, And What’s Really There?

Macarena Garcia Marin, a Webb project scientist with the Space Telescope Science Institute, shared in an interview that it’s “a great example of how, with Webb, no matter what you are looking at, you can have surprises in the background.”

“We all enjoy finding familiar shapes in the sky,” she wrote in a statement, “that creates a deep connection between our human experience and language… and the beauty of the universe surrounding us.” According to Garcia Marin, the formation is a perfect example of how projection effects can lead us to interpret distant interactions as something familiar.

She also notes that while this merger event is far removed from the foreground star system Herbig-Haro 46/47, there could still be a subtle link. Interacting galaxies like these can often trigger bursts of star formation, possibly seeding the kinds of stellar nurseries seen in the main subject of the image.



