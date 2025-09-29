“It’s Already Too Late”: An Invasive Alien Species Has Invaded Into Canada’s Arctic for the First Time

In a quiet but telling sign of change, researchers have detected an invasive barnacle species in the icy waters of Arctic Canada — a region long considered too cold and remote for most non-native marine life.

The discovery, published in the peer-reviewed journal Global Change Biology on 8 September, marks the first recorded presence of Amphibalanus improvisus — also known as the bay barnacle — in the Canadian Arctic. The small but notorious crustacean is already widespread in temperate zones and known for displacing native species and disrupting marine infrastructure.

Its arrival signals a shift already underway: the Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average, while ship traffic through the Northwest Passage has surged by over 250% since 1990. Together, these factors are transforming a once-isolated environment into a vulnerable frontier for biological invasions.

“This is the first confirmed detection of a high-risk invasive marine species in Arctic Canada,” said lead author Dr Elizabeth Boyse, from the British Antarctic Survey. “It raises immediate questions about how many others may already be present, undetected.”

DNA evidence points to barnacle spread via busy Northwest Passage

The finding was made using environmental DNA (eDNA) metabarcoding, a method that scans seawater samples for genetic traces left behind by organisms. The team collected over 80 samples from 27 locations along the Northwest Passage, one of the Arctic’s busiest shipping routes, between Cambridge Bay and Baffin Bay.

In total, DNA signatures of A. improvisus were detected at 10 different sites, both nearshore and offshore — suggesting the barnacle is not just passing through, but may be establishing itself.

An unprecedented colony of barnacles in the Sea of Azov. (Ukraine). Credits: Andrew Butko / Wikipedia

The barnacle, originally native to the western Pacific, has colonised ports across the world over the last century, thanks in part to its resilience and ability to hitch rides on ship hulls and ballast water. Known for tolerating a wide range of temperatures (from -1.8°C to +22.7°C) and salinity levels, it’s especially well-suited to the rapidly changing Arctic waters.

“Amphibalanus improvisus has a reputation for being highly adaptable and difficult to control once established,” noted marine biologist Dr Melody Clark, co-author of the study.

A warming ocean opens the door to new marine intruders

This barnacle’s incursion is not a freak event. Instead, it reflects the converging forces of climate change and human activity that are reshaping Arctic ecosystems.

As sea ice retreats earlier each year, new trade routes like the Northern Sea Route and Northwest Passage become increasingly navigable. According to Arctic Council data, the number of vessels operating in Arctic Canada has risen sharply, with cargo ships and cruise vessels now dominating traffic.

Corn barnacles Rock barnacles. Credit: Shutterstock

These ships act as vectors for biological hitchhikers — discharging ballast water, scraping ice, or simply warming the microhabitats on their hulls. The barnacle isn’t the only one to have made the leap north. Scientists also detected dozens of non-Arctic species in their DNA analyses, although most are not confirmed invasives.

It’s not just the open water that matters. Biodiversity surveys in Arctic Canada remain scarce, making it difficult to determine whether new species are recent arrivals or long-overlooked residents. Some regions, such as Pond Inlet in Eclipse Sound, showed lower genetic diversity than others, despite being hotspots for marine traffic and tourism — a possible sign of ecosystem stress.

Potential ecological and economic fallout on the horizon

The bay barnacle may be small, but its impacts can be outsized. In other parts of the world, it has caused millions in economic losses by clogging intake pipes, damaging aquaculture systems and displacing native filter feeders. In the Arctic, where ecosystems are finely balanced, such disruptions could ripple through the entire food web — from plankton to polar bears.

The researchers emphasise that it’s not yet clear whether A. improvisus has established a reproducing population in Arctic waters. For now, its presence is confirmed only through DNA traces, not visual sightings.

But with sea temperatures rising and ice-free seasons lengthening, the stage is set. If the barnacle — or others like it — gain a foothold, control options will be limited.

The study’s authors recommend ramping up early detection systems, involving local Indigenous communities in monitoring efforts, and tightening ballast water regulations. Tools like eDNA offer scalable, low-impact ways to track changes — and may prove essential as the Arctic becomes a new frontier in the global fight against invasive species.