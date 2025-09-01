Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Has Tail Facing the Wrong Way

Astronomers observing the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS have detected a faint, teardrop-shaped tail stretching behind it—aligned directly opposite the Sun. The discovery, detailed by physicist Avi Loeb in an article published on Medium on August 31, 2025, adds to a growing list of anomalies surrounding this visitor from beyond our Solar System.

Captured using the Gemini South 8.2-meter telescope in Chile, the images offer the most compelling visual evidence yet of active behavior from a body whose mass and composition continue to defy expectations.

A Tail Unlike Any Known Interstellar Visitor

Located atop Cerro Pachón in the Chilean Andes, the Gemini South telescope employed the Gemini Multi-Object Spectrograph (GMOS) to gather deep, multi-band images of 3I/ATLAS. These observations uncovered a 56,400-kilometer-long tail oriented in the anti-solar direction, pointing southeast.

A surrounding coma, or gas envelope, measured roughly 18,800 kilometers wide—far larger than what had been seen just weeks earlier in July. The configuration strongly suggests the influence of solar wind and radiation pressure, which shape the emitted material into a tail-like structure similar to that of comets.

Despite this resemblance, the object’s behavior differs significantly from known comets. The combination of its trajectory, scale of activity, and chemical output suggests it could represent an entirely new category of interstellar body.

Images of 3I/ATLAS were captured by the Gemini South telescope. Credit: B. Bolin et al. 2025

Carbon Dioxide Dominates The Gas Cloud

According to recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope and NASA’s SPHEREx mission, the object is surrounded by an immense carbon dioxide plume extending up to 348,000 kilometers. The gas cloud is made up almost entirely of CO₂, with only minimal amounts of water and carbon monoxide. Specifically, 3I/ATLAS releases CO₂ at 130 kilograms per second, while shedding just 6.6 kilograms per second of H₂O and 14 kilograms per second of CO.

These values mark a significant departure from typical cometary activity, which is generally dominated by water. In this case, water accounts for just 5% of the CO₂ output, pointing to a different kind of sublimation process.

According to Loeb, the shape of the gas plume corresponds to the point where the ram-pressure of the solar wind matches the pressure of the gas outflow—resulting in the teardrop shape observed.

Size And Mass Challenge Conventional Theories

SPHEREx data gathered between August 8 and 12 suggests that the object could have a diameter of 46 kilometers, based on light flux at a wavelength of one micrometer. If 3I/ATLAS is a solid body, that would make it a million times more massive than the previously observed interstellar comet 2I/Borisov.

Current astrophysical models predict that smaller interstellar objects should be far more common and thus more likely to be detected first. Loeb previously argued that the density of rocky interstellar material is far too low to produce an object of this scale within the detection window of the ATLAS survey.

Another unusual feature is its trajectory. Rather than approaching from a random angle, as most interstellar objects do, 3I/ATLAS travels along a path closely aligned with the ecliptic plane—the flat orbital zone of our Solar System’s planets.

Chemical Signatures Hint At Industrial Processes

New spectroscopic data from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) revealed cyanide and nickel in the outgassing plume of 3I/ATLAS — but notably, no iron. Since iron and nickel are typically formed together in supernovae, their separation is unusual. Avi Loeb pointed out that nickel without iron resembles a signature of industrial alloy production, a process unknown in natural astrophysical environments.

At the same time, NASA’s TESS mission observed a persistent glow around the object as early as May 2025, when it was still six astronomical units from the Sun — too distant for water ice to sublimate. This suggests the activity may be driven by CO₂ or other low-temperature volatiles.

With perihelion approaching on October 29, 2025, 3I/ATLAS will face increasing solar heat and radiation. As Loeb put it, "a high stress environment elicits confessions" — and this interstellar visitor may soon reveal what it's hiding.








