In Brazil’s Wild Pantanal, the Jaguar Has a New “Predator”—And This One Is Extremely Invasive

In Brazil’s vast Pantanal wetlands, the world’s largest tropical wetland and home to the densest population of wild jaguars, conservationists are sounding the alarm. A species once hunted and feared is now endangered by something more subtle: an overload of attention.

For years, jaguars (Panthera onca) in the Pantanal were on the brink, pushed out by cattle ranching and habitat loss. But over the past two decades, the region has transformed into a global hotspot for ecotourism, drawing thousands of visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive big cat. Jaguar sightings, once rare, now number over 1,000 annually, according to Onçafari, a Brazilian conservation and tourism group.

Jaguar (Panthera onca) in the Pantanal. Credit: Shutterstock

This shift is often hailed as a model for wildlife-friendly economic development. Ranchers have traded rifles for binoculars, guides for guns. But researchers and local experts now warn that this success story may be unraveling from the inside out.

“The Pantanal risks becoming a victim of its own success,” says Dr. Fernando Tortato, coordinator at Panthera, a global wildcat conservation NGO.

Boatloads of Tourists Crowd Jaguars, Changing Their Natural Behaviour

At peak season in places like Porto Jofre, up to 30 boats may converge on a single jaguar as soon as word of a sighting spreads by radio. From a distance, it’s a spectacle. But up close, the jaguar is surrounded, its retreat blocked, its hunting delayed, its privacy shattered.

“We’ve had reports of jaguars failing to mate or give up hunts because of boat traffic,” says anthropologist Dr. Rafael Chiaravalloti of University College London, co-author of a 2024 study on sustainable tourism in the Pantanal published in Scientific Reports.

Habituation to humans is rising fast. In Porto Jofre, the number of jaguars comfortable around people grew from 29 in 2013 to 130 in 2023, according to data from the Jaguar ID Project. And while that might seem like a conservation win, it brings unintended consequences.

A stretch of the São Lourenço River in the Brazilian Pantanal. Image by Francesco Schneider-Eicke for Mongabay.

These big cats, losing their natural fear, are venturing closer to ranches, preying on dogs and livestock. In April 2025, a tragic incident occurred when a jaguar killed a ranch worker—an extremely rare event that nonetheless reignited fears among locals and hinted at deeper imbalances.

Tourism Income vs. Wildlife Well-Being

The Pantanal’s economy increasingly depends on its reputation as a reliable jaguar-viewing destination. Lodges are booked months in advance, and guides like Oscar de Morais, who has worked in the region for over two decades, now see as many as 20 jaguars in a single day during the dry season.

But the growing pressure to deliver results is creating a dangerous cycle. As visitor satisfaction declines due to overcrowding, tour operators face demands to lower prices and increase volume—putting more stress on the environment and the animals themselves.

Oscar de Morais, a tour guide in the northern Pantanal region of Brazil. Image by Francesco Schneider-Eicke for Mongabay.

In response, some groups like Onçafari have implemented stricter controls. They limit sightings to four vehicles at a time and operate only on private land, where they can enforce conservation-friendly practices. They also avoid foot contact and never bait jaguars—unlike some informal operators trying to guarantee sightings.

“If people don’t get the experience they paid for, they’ll stop coming,” warns Dr. Chiaravalloti. “But by then, the damage may already be done.”

Solutions Exist—But Time Is Running Out

As policymakers debate infrastructure projects like paving the Transpantaneira road or building a bridge over the São Lourenço River, experts say it’s time to treat overtourism as a real ecological risk—not a distant hypothetical.

One proposed solution is the implementation of visitor quotas, particularly during the dry season when jaguar sightings are virtually guaranteed. Another is regulating how guides share location information, to avoid the dreaded “flotilla effect.”

Still, enforcement remains a challenge. Social bonds run deep in the Pantanal’s guiding community, and many are reluctant to keep sightings secret from colleagues. As Chiaravalloti notes, this kind of well-intentioned cooperation can undermine sustainability if left unchecked.