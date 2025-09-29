In 1978, Chinese Engineers Visited Two Major US Firms. Their Return Marked the Birth of an Empire: Rare Earths

When a group of Chinese engineers arrived in California in 1978 to tour Lockheed Martin and McDonnell Douglas, few took notice. Their presence was modest, their mission vague. The United States, then a dominant player in aerospace and high-tech manufacturing, had little reason to view the visitors as anything more than curious observers from a developing country.

Forty-seven years later, that unremarkable tour is being reexamined as a pivotal moment in China’s rise to dominance in rare earth elements (REEs)—a set of 17 minerals vital to everything from smartphones and wind turbines to fighter jets and missile guidance systems. According to recently surfaced accounts, the lessons learned on that US visit quietly seeded one of the most strategic industrial transformations of the modern era.

By the early 1990s, China had not only become the world’s largest miner of rare earths but had also secured a near-total grip on the refining process, a far more complex and high-value stage of the supply chain. Today, China controls over 85% of global rare earth refining capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.

A Low-Cost Revolution That Undercut the West

The real breakthrough, insiders say, wasn’t just about copying Western techniques—it was about innovating around them. Back in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, engineers experimented with a radically cheaper method of refining. Instead of using expensive stainless steel vats and exotic acids, Chinese plants adopted plastic-lined equipment and hydrochloric acid. This significantly slashed operational costs and, coupled with relaxed environmental rules, allowed Chinese producers to undercut international competitors by a wide margin.

The results were swift and dramatic. By the early 2000s, a good deal of rare earth processing facilities in the US, Australia and Europe had either shuttered or downsized. “The West simply couldn’t compete on price,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, research director at the Perth USAsia Centre, in a 2022 briefing on mineral supply chains. “China didn’t just enter the market—they redefined it.”

This cost dominance translated into strategic control. Even today, most rare earth ore mined outside of China—whether in Australia, the US, or Africa—is still shipped to China for final processing, due to a global lack of independent refining capacity.

From Manufacturing Edge to Geopolitical Leverage

As China’s command of the rare earths sector matured, it evolved from industrial strength to diplomatic leverage. Beginning in 2010, Beijing began using export restrictions to selectively pressure trade partners. Japan was first, following a maritime dispute near the Senkaku Islands. Since then, similar measures have targeted South Korea, India, and indirectly, the US.

A 2023 report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) describes this as a form of “precision economic statecraft“—targeted disruptions that affect entire sectors without provoking an open trade war.

For instance, US defense manufacturers, including those producing F-35 fighter jets, now face new Pentagon sourcing restrictions. Under updated federal rules, contractors must prove their components are free from Chinese-origin rare earths, complicating procurement chains and increasing costs.

A Long Game the West Is Still Struggling to Match

Beijing’s strategy wasn’t improvised. It was a deliberate, long-term investment, stretching back to Fang Yi, the head of China’s State Science and Technology Commission in the late 1970s. Recognizing rare earths as a future-critical asset, the state poured resources into mining infrastructure, academic training, and process R&D. While other nations followed quarterly profits, China played a decades-long game.

The global scramble to reduce dependence is now well underway. In 2022, the US Department of Energy committed over $140 million to support domestic REE refining projects. Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths has expanded its operations, and the European Union has introduced strategic stockpiles.

But progress remains slow. A 2024 OECD study found that building a competitive refining ecosystem takes 10–15 years, especially under stricter environmental frameworks. “We’re now paying the price for ignoring the supply chain,” said energy analyst Isabelle Robieux of the French Geological Survey (BRGM). “The market isn’t just technical—it’s political, and China understood that early.”