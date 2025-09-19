Breathtaking New Images Reveal Big Changes in the First Black Hole Ever Captured

In April 2019, the world witnessed the first-ever image of a black hole, unveiling M87*, a supermassive black hole at the center of galaxy M87. This achievement, made possible by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), has led to new discoveries. Recent imagery and data show unexpected changes in the magnetic field around M87*, challenging existing theories and offering fresh insights into black hole behavior, as highlighted in a recent Astronomy & Astrophysics study.

The Polarization Flip: A Shocking Discovery

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the new data is the surprising reversal in the polarization of the magnetic fields around M87*. The images, taken from 2017 to 2021, show that the magnetic field’s polarization direction shifted drastically over just a few years. This discovery was completely unexpected, as researchers had not predicted such dramatic changes so close to the black hole’s event horizon.

“The fact that the polarization pattern flipped direction from 2017 to 2021 was totally unexpected,” said Jongho Park, a member of the EHT team and researcher at Kyunghee University in South Korea. “It challenges our models and shows there’s much we still don’t understand near the event horizon.” The event horizon is the point beyond which not even light can escape the gravitational pull of a black hole, making any changes in this region particularly difficult to study.

While the exact cause of this reversal is still unknown, the observations highlight the complexity of the magnetic environment around black holes. “What’s remarkable is that, while the ring size has remained consistent over the years, confirming the black hole’s shadow predicted by Einstein’s theory of general relativity, the polarization pattern changes significantly,” said Paul Tiede, a co-leader of the EHT team. “This tells us that the magnetized plasma swirling near the event horizon is far from static; it’s dynamic and complex, pushing our theoretical models to the limit.”

The first image of a black hole ever captured by humanity shows a ring of plasma swirling around M87.* (Image credit: Event Horizon Telescope)

Exploring the Jet of Matter and Its Impact

The new imagery also provided an unprecedented look at the jet of matter shooting out from the region surrounding M87*. These jets, made of particles traveling at near-light speed, are thought to play a crucial role in how supermassive black holes influence their host galaxies. The EHT’s ability to capture images of this jet at its base is a significant breakthrough, as these jets can have far-reaching effects on galactic evolution.

These findings build on previous discoveries from the EHT, revealing the intricate relationship between the black hole’s magnetic fields and the high-speed jets of particles. The study of these jets is crucial for understanding how black holes regulate the matter around them, potentially impacting the formation and growth of galaxies.

New images of M87* show the magnetic fields around the black hole swirling one way in 2017 then another in 2021. (Image credit: EHT collaboration)

How the EHT’s Advancements Are Shaping Our Understanding

One of the key aspects of these findings is the EHT’s continued evolution as a scientific observatory. The new images are not just a technological feat but a testament to how the EHT’s expanding network of telescopes is advancing our understanding of black hole physics.

“These results show how the EHT is evolving into a fully fledged scientific observatory, capable not only of delivering unprecedented images but of building a progressive and coherent understanding of black hole physics,” said Mariafelicia De Laurentis, an EHT scientist from the University of Naples Federico II in Italy. As new telescopes join the network and existing instruments are upgraded, the EHT is becoming an even more powerful tool for exploring the mysteries of black holes.

The improvements in the telescope network have been pivotal in enhancing the resolution and sensitivity of the images, allowing researchers to capture finer details than ever before. The addition of the Kitt Peak telescope in Arizona and the NOEMA array in France has provided valuable new data, leading to sharper, more detailed observations of M87*.

“Year after year, we improve the EHT—with additional telescopes and upgraded instrumentation, new ideas for scientific explorations, and novel algorithms to get more out of the data,” said Michael Janssen, co-leader of the EHT team. “For this study, all these factors nicely conspired into new scientific results and new questions, which will certainly keep us busy for many more years.”