“I Can See It All Like It Just Happened”: A 17-Year-Old Frenchwoman Can Mentally Travel Back in Time With Uncanny Precision

In a study published in Neurocase this August, scientists at the Institut du Cerveau in Paris describe the extraordinary cognitive world of TL, a 17-year-old French student whose brain appears to be wired for a level of autobiographical memory that borders on science fiction.

Diagnosed with hyperthymesia—a neurological condition affecting fewer than 100 people worldwide—TL is able to relive events from her life in astonishing detail. But what sets her apart isn’t just her memory of the past. According to the researchers, TL also shows an uncanny ability to project herself into her own future with the same emotional depth and sensory richness, a process the authors call a form of “mental time travel.”

“She doesn’t just imagine what might happen. She experiences it as if it’s already occurred,” says Dr Valentina La Corte, a cognitive neuroscientist and lead author of the study.

“It’s not fantasy. It’s fully immersive episodic projection.”

This case, which has drawn growing interest in both clinical and philosophical circles, raises a number of complex questions. Chief among them: what is time, really, when your brain can’t distinguish between memory and imagination?

What Is Hyperthymesia — and How Rare Is It?

Hyperthymesia, also known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), was first documented in academic literature in the early 2000s. Unlike photographic memory (which remains controversial), hyperthymesia is defined by a person’s capacity to recall nearly every day of their life with remarkable detail, especially in terms of personal experiences rather than academic knowledge.

People with hyperthymesia can often tell you, down to the weather and what they were wearing, what happened on any given date years ago. But as impressive as that might sound, it doesn’t come without trade-offs. Many people with the condition report feeling overwhelmed by the constant flow of involuntary memories, including painful or traumatic events they can’t block out.

TL’s case is different in one crucial way: she appears to have developed mental strategies to organize and contain her memories. Through interviews and structured memory assessments, the researchers found that she uses what she calls a “white room” — a mental space in which she stores her experiences, grouped by theme and date, in virtual folders or cabinets.

Inside her mind, events are sorted into categories like family, friends, holidays, and even childhood toys. Some memories are filed away as visual images, others as text messages or photographs. Painful recollections, such as the death of her grandfather, are locked in metaphorical safes.

The researchers were struck by this natural use of memory palaces—a technique dating back to Ancient Greece, but typically learned through training. You can read the full study here on Taylor & Francis Online.

Reliving the Past — and Previewing the Future

To verify the authenticity and richness of TL’s memory, scientists used two recognized memory evaluation tools: the TEMPau test (Episodic Memory of the Autobiographical Past) and TEEAM (Temporal Extended Autobiographical Memory task). These tools assess how vividly a person can describe specific past or imagined events, including sensory details, emotional tone, and spatial awareness.

In every scenario, TL scored well beyond typical ranges. She could describe specific days from years ago, recall smells and sounds, and explain how she felt at that moment — and, crucially, why. Her memory wasn’t just a timeline. It had emotional and contextual meaning.

But it was her descriptions of imagined future experiences that most surprised the scientists.

“She reported a ‘feeling of pre-experience’ — as if she had already lived through future events,” says Dr Laurent Cohen, neurologist and co-author of the study.

“It’s an ability we all have to some extent when we imagine the future. But in her case, it’s on a completely different scale.”

She imagined future scenarios—graduations, conversations, personal milestones—with emotional intensity and sensory detail indistinguishable from real memories. The researchers concluded that her brain may use the same neural systems to project into the future as it does to recall the past, an idea that supports growing evidence in the field of memory research.

A 2024 systematic review in Neuropsychology Review supports this link between episodic memory and foresight. Our ability to anticipate what’s to come is grounded in the brain’s capacity to simulate events based on experience.

A Cognitive Outlier, but Not Alone

Interestingly, TL’s abilities may not have emerged in a vacuum. According to the research, several members of her family also show unusual cognitive traits, such as absolute pitch and synesthesia (the blending of sensory perceptions—like hearing colors or tasting words).

While TL herself isn’t synesthetic, the clustering of rare neurological traits in her family hints at a possible genetic component. No structural differences in her brain were identified via imaging, but the researchers suggest that hyper-connectivity between memory and sensory networks could explain part of her ability.

This aligns with previous work published by the University of California, Irvine’s Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory, where scientists found that individuals with HSAM showed greater activity in the temporal and parietal lobes, particularly in areas linked to memory retrieval.

An Open Window on the Self — and the Limits of Science

One of the most compelling aspects of this case is what it says about selfhood and identity. Memory, after all, is more than just information. It’s how we tell the story of who we are. TL appears to have a highly developed sense of autonoetic consciousness — the awareness of oneself through time.

She even reported switching perspectives within the same memory, revisiting her younger self’s experiences from an adult point of view. This kind of internal reflection, combined with vivid sensory recall, suggests a level of cognitive complexity still poorly understood.

And while researchers stress that TL is an outlier, her case has already influenced new thinking around memory therapy, mental health, and cognitive development. Could her techniques—such as categorizing emotional experiences in mental rooms—help others process trauma or improve memory?

As Dr La Corte puts it: