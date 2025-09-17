This Huge Rift in a Continent Could Soon Give Birth to a New Ocean

A new ocean could soon be forming beneath us. Earth’s surface is a dynamic and ever-changing mosaic of tectonic plates, constantly shifting and evolving. These movements are so slow and gradual that it can be difficult to imagine the kind of changes they can lead to over millions of years. However, a recent study conducted by scientists at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has shed light on a remarkable geological process in Eastern Africa, suggesting that a new ocean could begin to form much sooner than previously anticipated.

This is part of the larger phenomenon of continental drift, and scientists are now predicting that the East African Rift could eventually create a new ocean and perhaps even a new continent — but all of this may happen on a faster timeline than expected.

A Major Geological Break

For the past 22 million years, a dramatic geological event has been unfolding in the East African Rift. This 2,000-mile-long fissure, which runs through countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania, is the boundary where the African plate is slowly separating into two parts: the Somali plate and the Nubian plate.

The rift, which is still actively growing, could eventually result in the creation of a new ocean. In the recent study, Professor Ken MacDonald from the University of California, Santa Barbara, explained that the rate at which the plates are moving suggests this process could happen far sooner than originally predicted.

MacDonald estimates that within the next 1 to 5 million years, the rift may allow the Indian Ocean to flood in, creating a new body of water and splitting Eastern Africa from the rest of the continent. Although this is still far in the future, it’s happening much quicker than past predictions of continental drift, which suggested such a change could take tens of millions of years.

“On the human life scale, you won’t be seeing many changes,” MacDonald said, noting that the observable effects will mostly be in the form of earthquakes and volcanic activity rather than the dramatic formation of an ocean.

Credit: Wikipedia, Afar Depression

The Tectonic Forces at Work

The movement of tectonic plates is a slow and powerful force that shapes the Earth’s surface over immense periods of time. The ongoing separation of the Somali and Nubian plates in East Africa is just the latest chapter in a long history of tectonic shifts. The Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea were formed as a result of similar movements in the past, and now, the East African Rift could follow suit, giving rise to a completely new ocean. However, the pace at which this is happening is particularly noteworthy.

Dr. Sarah Stamps from Virginia Tech has studied the rift’s rate of extension and concluded that the northern part of the rift is experiencing the most rapid movement. “The rate of extension is fastest in the north, so we’ll see new oceans forming there first,” she explained. Current data suggests that the plates are shifting at a rate of just a few millimeters per year, which may sound insignificant on a short time scale. But over millions of years, this movement leads to profound changes in the landscape.

Clues in Africa’s Great Lakes

One of the most visible and immediate consequences of this tectonic activity is seen in Africa’s Great Lakes. The presence of these massive bodies of water, including Lake Victoria, Lake Tanganyika, and Lake Malawi, is evidence of the rifting process already taking place. These lakes have formed as Eastern Africa begins to pull away from the rest of the continent, creating large depressions in the Earth’s surface.

Alexandra Doten, a former NASA consultant, has pointed to these lakes as clear indicators of the ongoing continental drift. “The lakes formed because Eastern Africa is separating from the rest of the continent,” Doten explained.

The lakes themselves are not the end result but rather the early stages of a much larger geological process. While we may not see the full formation of a new ocean in our lifetimes, the movement of the tectonic plates continues at a steady pace, bringing the eventual creation of a new ocean closer.