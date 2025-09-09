Hubble Telescope Spots A Zombie Star Born From An Epic Two-Star Collision

In a recent study published in Nature Astronomy, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have uncovered an extraordinary white dwarf star, named WD 0525+526. Unlike typical white dwarfs, which form from the natural evolution of a single star, this one was created through the violent merger of two stars. Hubble’s ultraviolet observations revealed unusual carbon traces in the star’s atmosphere, providing evidence of its explosive origins.

A Stellar Mystery Revealed by Ultraviolet Light

White dwarf stars are known to be the remnants of stars that weren’t massive enough to end their lives in a spectacular supernova. Instead, they shrink down into ultra-dense objects about the size of Earth. For years, astronomers believed that these white dwarfs were primarily the result of a single star’s natural evolution. However, WD 0525+526, located 128 light-years away, challenges that narrative.

Initially, this star appeared to be a typical white dwarf. But when researchers turned to Hubble’s powerful ultraviolet spectrum, they discovered something unexpected: traces of carbon in the star’s atmosphere.

This wasn’t supposed to happen in a typical white dwarf. “Until now, this appeared as a normal white dwarf, but Hubble’s ultraviolet vision revealed that it had a very different history from what we would have guessed,” explained Boris Gaensicke, principal investigator of the study from the University of Warwick.

Carbon in the Atmosphere: A Clue to a Violent Past

The core of a white dwarf is mostly composed of carbon and oxygen, but its thick atmosphere typically hides these elements from view. In stars that evolve from a single star, their atmospheres are made up mostly of hydrogen and helium. However, when two stars collide, their hydrogen and helium layers are stripped away, allowing the carbon from the core to rise to the surface. This process is exactly what astronomers found in WD 0525+526.

Remarkably, WD 0525+526 is hotter and more massive than the other known white dwarfs formed by stellar mergers. With a temperature of nearly 21,000 Kelvin (about 37,000°F), the star is over 20% more massive than the Sun, making it a key find. The carbon in its atmosphere, although less abundant than in cooler merger remnants, strongly suggests a violent stellar collision.

Hubble’s Unique Role in Uncovering This Zombie Star

For hotter white dwarfs like this one, spectral lines from elements heavier than helium become faint in visible light. However, these signals remain bright in ultraviolet light, where Hubble excels. “Hubble’s Cosmic Origins Spectrograph is the only instrument that can obtain the superb quality ultraviolet spectroscopy that was required to detect the carbon in the atmosphere of this white dwarf,” said study lead Snehalata Sahu from the University of Warwick.

Thanks to this exceptional ultraviolet capability, Hubble has once again proven to be indispensable in unlocking the secrets of the universe. Without it, astronomers would have missed the subtle signs that pointed to WD 0525+526’s explosive past. The discovery raises the possibility that many other “normal” white dwarfs might also be the result of cosmic collisions waiting to be uncovered.

Astronomers are eager to expand this research and explore how many more white dwarfs might share this violent origin. “That will be an important contribution to our understanding of white dwarf binaries, and the pathways to supernova explosions,” said study co-leader Antoine Bedard, also from the University of Warwick.







