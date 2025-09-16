12,000 Years Ago, Someone Figured Out How to Make a Mummy—and Stop the Dead From Rotting

A new study may be rewriting what we thought we knew about the mummy. While Egypt and Chile usually steal the spotlight, a team of scientists now believes the world’s oldest mummies could actually come from southeastern Asia—and they might be more than 12,000 years old. The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, traces ancient funerary practices across several countries, revealing a surprisingly early and deliberate form of preservation.

A Shift In The Mummy Timeline

When we think of mummies, it’s hard not to picture Egyptian sarcophagi or the famous Chinchorro mummies of Peru and Chile, which date back around 7,000 years. But the new findings push that timeline back by another 5,000 years. The research team examined human remains found in China, Vietnam, and other parts of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. In many of these burial sites, the bodies were discovered in crouched or squatting positions, sometimes showing cut marks or burn signs on their bones.

At first glance, those burn marks might seem like evidence of violence or ritual cremation. But further analysis suggests something else entirely: the bodies were exposed to heat in a controlled way. Scientists believe these early societies smoke-dried their dead—an ancient preservation method still used today in places like Papua New Guinea.

Credit: PNAS

Heat, Smoke, And A Spiritual Bridge

The preservation method likely involved slowly drying bodies over a fire, allowing them to resist natural decay. Unlike natural mummification—which can happen in dry deserts or bogs where decomposition slows down due to the environment—this process appears to have been intentional. According to lead researcher Hirofumi Matsumura from Sapporo Medical University in Japan, this practice “allowed people to sustain physical and spiritual connections with their ancestors, bridging time and memory.”

That’s a powerful idea, and it ties in with how many ancient communities viewed the dead—not as lost, but as still present, guiding future generations. There’s also a certain poignancy to the fact that these bodies weren’t buried to disappear, but preserved to remain.

A Practice Still Alive Today

Although it might sound like ancient history, smoke-drying isn’t entirely a thing of the past. Indigenous communities in Australia and Papua New Guinea still use similar methods to preserve the bodies of their loved ones. This continuity suggests that it’s a deeply rooted cultural practice that may have lasted—unbroken—through thousands of years.

Interestingly, not all scholars are fully convinced. Rita Peyroteo Stjerna, a human evolution expert at Uppsala University who wasn’t involved in the study, praised the findings but also urged caution. She pointed out that the dating methods could be more reliable, and it’s still uncertain whether smoke-drying was practiced widely across all the regions mentioned.d.

Credit: PNAS

First Mummies By Fire

Even with those uncertainties, the idea that mummification might have originated in Southeast Asia—rather than the Atacama Desert or the Nile Valley—is a huge shift. The bodies in the study weren’t preserved by chance. The state of the bodies, the burn marks, and the absence of environmental factors that could explain natural preservation all suggest a purposeful funerary process.

What’s even more fascinating is that this process didn’t rely on elaborate tombs or religious texts. Instead, it seems to have depended on fire, smoke, and memory—tools that were available to hunter-gatherers living in some of the world’s oldest known settlements.