The Household Appliance We All Own That Consumes as Much Electricity as 65 Fridges Running at Once — and Your Standby Tech Isn’t Far Behind

A device sitting quietly in millions of homes worldwide is drawing far more electricity than most people realise. Recent findings published through the University of North Texas digital library show that the clothes dryer, often treated as a mere convenience, can guzzle as much power as 65 refrigerators switched on at the same time. The revelation is raising eyebrows among energy analysts and consumer advocates alike.

The Overlooked Giant in Home Energy Use

Fridges usually get the bad press — after all, they run non-stop, keeping food cold day and night. But dryers are stealthier. They run for shorter bursts, true, but at much higher wattage. Over a year, those quick cycles add up to a staggering chunk of household electricity consumption.

According to US Department of Energy estimates, dryers can account for up to 6% of a home’s total energy use, depending on the model and frequency of use. In countries where line-drying is less common, the impact is even more dramatic. As one energy efficiency consultant put it: “Dryers are the elephant in the laundry room. People rarely suspect them, but they can double a household’s demand on the grid during peak hours.”

Why the Comparison Matters

The UNT report, which compiles extensive household energy data, highlights that while a single refrigerator typically draws 100 to 800 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, a conventional clothes dryer can easily exceed 1,000 kWh per year. Multiply that by hundreds of millions of households, and you’re looking at a serious strain on national grids.

And unlike refrigerators, which maintain a steady, predictable cycle, dryers create sharp demand spikes when switched on. Grid operators describe these spikes as “load cliffs” — sudden surges that force utilities to ramp up supply quickly, often turning to less efficient backup generation methods. That means higher carbon emissions and costlier electricity at the worst possible times.

The Hidden Cost of Standby Power

While dryers dominate active energy use, another quiet drain lurks in our homes: standby power. Measurements compiled in the UNT dataset reveal how everyday electronics consume electricity even when idle.

Appliance (standby) Average load (W) Minimum (W) Maximum (W) Number measured TV 6.4 2.5 12 16 Set-top box 10.2 1.5 23 3 Fax 5.0 3.1 6.6 5 Laptop charger 4.5 1.1 19.6 7 Telephone system 24.5 24.5 24.5 1 Microwave 2.8 1.6 3.9 7 Clock 1.0 0.6 2.2 13

Some results are striking: a telephone system drew a constant 24.5 watts, while set-top boxes consumed up to 23 watts even when not in use. Taken together, these “vampire loads” can add the equivalent of a small refrigerator to a household’s annual consumption.

Financial and Environmental Cost

For households, this hidden energy appetite shows up in monthly bills. A US family running a standard dryer four to five times a week could be spending over $150 annually just on drying clothes. Scale that globally, and the financial cost is immense.

There’s also the climate angle. In regions still heavily dependent on fossil fuels, every drying cycle locks in more CO₂ emissions. The International Energy Agency has repeatedly flagged household appliances as an underestimated contributor to residential emissions — dryers being a key culprit.

What Households Can Do

So, what’s the way forward? Experts point to three simple steps. First, line-drying when weather and space permit. Second, considering heat pump dryers, which can cut energy use by up to 60% compared to traditional models. And third, small habits like drying loads consecutively — using residual heat from one cycle to reduce the next.

It’s not glamorous, and few of us want to think too hard about our laundry routines. But the numbers are stark, and they hint at a bigger truth: the energy transition doesn’t just happen through solar farms and wind turbines. Sometimes, it starts with what we do in our own backyards — or laundry rooms.