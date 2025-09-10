Here’s How Many People Will Die in Europe From Climate Change by 2099—It’s Staggering

More than 2.3 million people in Europe could die from extreme heat by the end of this century if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, according to a sweeping new analysis published in Nature Medicine. The research, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, spans 854 cities across 30 countries, making it one of the most comprehensive assessments to date of climate-related mortality on the continent.

The study projects the net health impact of temperature changes—factoring in both heat-related and cold-related deaths—from 2015 to 2099. It paints a grim picture: even in regions where fewer people may die from cold, the sheer rise in heat-related fatalities overwhelms any benefits. Without meaningful mitigation, Europe is heading towards a dramatic escalation in climate-driven mortality.

Using 19 global climate models and detailed demographic projections, the researchers estimate that under the worst-case emissions pathway (SSP3-7.0), around 2,345,410 additional deaths could occur, despite natural demographic changes or baseline improvements in healthcare. The warning comes amid accelerating heatwaves across Europe—2023 was already the hottest year on record, and 2024 is trending higher, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service data.

Mediterranean Cities Top the Danger List as Warming Outpaces Global Average

The greatest toll is expected in Southern and Central Europe, where cities like Barcelona, Rome, Naples, and Athens are forecast to see the highest spikes in heat-related deaths. Barcelona alone could experience over 246,000 climate-linked fatalities by 2099. These areas already face higher baseline temperatures, rapid urbanisation, and ageing populations—all compounding the impact.

Across the Mediterranean, countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece are expected to endure increasingly frequent and deadly compound heat events—hot days followed by hot nights—that disrupt sleep and strain the cardiovascular system. The island nation of Malta tops the charts, with projections of 268 excess deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the Southern Europe average.

Credits: London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

In contrast, parts of Northern Europe, including Sweden, Ireland, and Finland, may see a brief net decline in temperature-related deaths, largely due to reduced winter mortality. But researchers caution this reprieve is short-lived. By the late century, even cities like Helsinki and Stockholm are projected to shift toward net increases in climate-linked deaths as heat extremes worsen.

Adaptation Helps, but Not Nearly Enough Under High-Warming Scenarios

The study also assessed how much adaptation measures—such as urban greening, better insulation, and widespread air conditioning—could reduce mortality. While some relief is possible, particularly under milder emissions pathways (SSP1-2.6 or SSP2-4.5), adaptation alone cannot offset the surge in deaths under a high-emissions future.

Even a 50% reduction in heat-related risk, a target higher than what most countries have achieved so far, still leaves Europe with a six-figure death toll. “A 90% attenuation of risk would be required to reverse the trend entirely—an implausible level based on current evidence,” said Dr Pierre Masselot, co-lead author of the paper.

Some countries like Switzerland and Sweden have shown encouraging levels of heat adaptation in recent years, but others—Greece, UK, Czechia—have made little to no progress, according to supporting data cited in the study.

The research team’s modelling controlled for demographic shifts—such as ageing—and separated the effect of climate change from population growth. In other words, the excess deaths are directly tied to warming, not just societal change.

The Science Behind the Warning: Robust, Detailed, and Sobering

Unlike earlier studies that used coarse national estimates, this work employed city-specific temperature–mortality curves tailored to five age groups. The methodology integrated projections from 19 bias-corrected climate models, demographic data from the Wittgenstein Centre, and epidemiological functions previously published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

The team also ran 500 Monte Carlo simulations per scenario to account for uncertainty, producing confidence intervals that ranged widely—especially under extreme warming scenarios. Under SSP3-7.0, cumulative heat deaths could reach as high as 4.7 million, though the central estimate stands just above 2.3 million.

“This is not alarmism. These projections are grounded in empirical data, and the health burden is likely underestimated,” noted Dr Antonio Gasparrini, senior author and director of the EHM Lab at LSHTM. “Our models did not account for other climate-related risks like wildfires, tropical storms, or air pollution spikes—all of which are expected to increase.”