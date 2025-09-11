Your Haircut Waste Could Soon Replace Plastic —harvard Scientists Made It Happen

A team at Harvard University may have cracked the code to turning everyday waste like hair, wool, and feathers into new, usable materials—without relying on harsh chemicals. Their study, published in Nature Communications on July 26, 2025, shows how a common salt can do what expensive and polluting methods couldn’t.

Breaking Down Keratin The Clean Way

Keratin has long been a tough nut to crack. While it’s abundant in animal byproducts, turning it into something useful typically involves toxic solvents and energy-intensive processing. But a team led by Kit Parker, professor of bioengineering and applied physics at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), found a workaround that avoids destroying the protein with chemicals.

Instead of attacking the protein, they focused on what’s around it: the water. Using lithium bromide (LiBr), a salt already known for affecting proteins, they discovered it doesn’t touch the keratin directly at all.

Instead, it changes the behavior of nearby water molecules. That shift makes the keratin unravel on its own, without being ripped apart. As chemistry grad student Yichong Wang explained, “Making the water less like water allows the protein to unfold itself.”

From Soft Gels To Solid Materials In Seconds

Once the keratin dissolves in the salt solution, it transforms into a dense, jelly-like material. When this gel is reintroduced into water, it solidifies almost instantly—a process that doesn’t require any specialized equipment or added chemicals.

The texture of this new material is shear-thinning—which means it moves when pushed but firms up when still. That makes it perfect for things like 3D printing, molding, and fiber spinning. Basically, all that hair and feather waste could be turned into recycled textiles, bioplastics, or medical materials.

Perhaps most notably, the lithium bromide solution used in the process is completely reusable, enabling a closed-loop recycling system. That translates into reduced waste, lower environmental impact, and significant potential for scaling up in industrial settings.

A fast-acting keratin gel that forms spontaneously and hardens in seconds. Credit: Nature Communications

A Future Built From Feathers, Not Fossil Fuels

This discovery could help kickstart a new kind of biomaterials industry, where keratin waste replaces plastics in all kinds of products. The lab behind the research, led by Kit Parker, has been studying keratin-based materials for years—especially for medical uses like tissue repair.

The team has already filed a patent and received funding from places like the NIH, NSF, and NTT Research. And because the same water-based trick worked on other proteins like fibronectin, this might not just be about keratin—it could be the start of a whole new way to recycle proteins.











