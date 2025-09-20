Geologists Uncover Earth’s Largest Iron Ore Deposit in History, Worth $5.7 Trillion

A colossal iron ore deposit discovered in Western Australia’s Hamersley region has left geologists stunned — not just for its vast scale, but for what it reveals about Earth’s deep-time tectonic history.

Estimated at 55 billion metric tons of high-grade ore, the formation has a calculated value of over $5.7 trillion USD, making it the largest single iron deposit ever recorded. The find has implications not only for Australia’s global dominance in iron exports, but also for the way scientists understand how the planet’s richest mineral formations are created.

Backed by a newly published study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the discovery ties the deposit’s origin to a major period of tectonic upheaval — specifically the breakup of the Columbia supercontinent, around 1.4 billion years ago. It’s a timeline that shifts scientific consensus by nearly a full billion years.

A Billion-Year Correction to Earth’s Mineral Clock

For decades, textbooks and geological models pointed to the Great Oxidation Event, roughly 2.2 to 2.0 billion years ago, as the origin of Earth’s richest banded iron formations (BIFs). These ancient rock layers, rich in hematite and magnetite, have long been mined for their iron content, believed to be the result of slow atmospheric oxygenation.

(A–H) Scanned images of every hand specimen (Left) and the corresponding one-inch round polished block extracted from the hand specimen (Right). Credit: PNAS

But the new study, led by scientists from the University of Colorado and the University of Western Australia, uses uranium–lead dating of iron oxides to put that theory to rest. According to lead author Liam Courtney-Davies, the data shows the main ore-forming event occurred between 1.4 and 1.1 billion years ago — hundreds of millions of years later than previously believed.

The researchers argue that this mineralization likely resulted from tectonic collisions during supercontinent reassembly, when hydrothermal systems and deep crustal fluids pumped vast amounts of iron into marine basins, triggering rapid ore formation.

“This wasn’t a slow chemical process over eons,” said Courtney-Davies. “It was a tectonically driven surge in mineral deposition tied to a dramatic reconfiguration of the planet’s crust.”

Supercontinents, Hydrothermal Systems and Earth’s Iron Engine

The newly identified deposit lies in the heart of the Pilbara Craton, a geologically stable region already known for its mineral wealth. What sets this discovery apart is not just quantity, but quality. Today, the ore contains over 60% iron content — up from an original concentration of about 30%.

Geologic map of the Pilbara craton with sample locations marked by blue stars (Left). Stratigraphic column (Right) showing the Hamersley Group, which hosts all martite-microplaty hematite deposits and overlying groups hosting hematite ore clasts. Credit: PNAS

Using osmium isotope analysis, the researchers traced this transformation to ancient atmospheric and oceanic changes, which over time “purified” the ore through complex geochemical reactions. These processes, likely amplified by intense volcanic activity, left a geochemical fingerprint now visible in the iron-rich rocks.

The findings link the deposit directly to a global tectonic context — a connection rarely made with such clarity. The Columbia supercontinent broke apart around the same time the deposit formed, suggesting that the assembly and disassembly of continental plates may be key to identifying similar ore systems elsewhere in the world.

Economic Aftershocks and a New Map for Mineral Exploration

With global iron ore prices fluctuating around $105 per metric ton, the Hamersley deposit could cement Australia’s role as a long-term supplier of high-grade iron — critical to steel manufacturing and global infrastructure projects. Mining companies already operating in the region, such as BHP, Fortescue Metals, and Rio Tinto, are expected to intensify their activities in light of the new data.

But beyond economics, the discovery could reshape global exploration strategy. The research provides a tectonic model that helps identify where similar high-grade ore bodies might lie — in stable cratons and regions with ancient tectonic histories, such as parts of Canada, Brazil, and Southern Africa.

Professor Marco Fiorentini, a co-author of the study, notes that the implications are vast: “If we can trace the link between supercontinent cycles and mineral wealth, then we’re entering a new era of predictive mineral exploration.