Geologists Reveal Earth-shattering Evidence of Extraterrestrial Impact in North Carolina

Geologists in North Carolina’s Sandhills have uncovered direct evidence of a late Eocene meteorite impact and tsunami, linked to the Chesapeake Bay impact structure. Led by G. Robert Ganis, this discovery sheds light on the long-term effects of extraterrestrial impacts on Earth’s surface and ecosystems. The study, published in Southeastern Geology, highlights iridium spikes and shocked quartz as key evidence of the event.

The Paint Hill Formation: Layers of Evidence

The heart of this remarkable discovery lies within the Paint Hill area of Moore County, North Carolina, where geologists identified a series of distinct geological layers documenting the aftermath of a meteorite impact. These layers, which were deposited in a shallow channel carved into older Eocene sands and clays, provide a clear timeline of the catastrophic event and its aftermath. The formation, now named the Mount Helicon Formation, includes four key beds that track the timeline from the meteorite impact to the tsunami that followed.

Bed 1 is marked by 17 inches of dark, sandy clay, rich in carbon glass and rock fragments, with an iridium concentration that far exceeds typical crustal levels. This elevated concentration of iridium, ranging between 14 and 18 parts per billion, is a hallmark of extraterrestrial material, as iridium is common in meteorites but rare in Earth’s crust. This layer captures the initial moments of impact, as fine debris and carbon-rich materials settled into the channel after the event.

Bed 2, about 3.5 inches thick, is composed of silt and small agglutinated pellets that resemble accretionary lapilli, which are typically formed during meteorite impacts. These particles, which are poorly understood in the context of meteorite impacts, are key evidence of the violent atmospheric disturbances caused by the celestial collision. As noted by M. S. Huber from the University of Vienna, meteorite-generated accretionary lapilli “are not well studied,” but this discovery adds crucial new data to the body of research on these rare formations.

Bed 3 contains a 2.4-inch breccia, a chaotic mixture of marine and terrestrial fragments, including fossil-bearing chert, rolled chunks of older strata, petrified wood, and hardened paleosol (soil layers). The mix of materials suggests a powerful surge of water that swept across the land, likely associated with the tsunami that followed the impact. The breccia in this layer, combined with the marine and terrestrial debris, speaks to the forceful nature of the event that reshaped the region.

Bed 4 is composed of 6 inches of coarse sand, which is thought to represent a later pulse or backwash from the tsunami. Its erosive base and swirled structures suggest the oscillating flow of water, characteristic of tsunami activity, confirming the immense energy unleashed by the impact event.

The Link to the Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater

The Paint Hill impact deposits have been linked to the Chesapeake Bay impact crater, located about 235 miles to the northeast. The U.S. Geological Survey has described this impact crater as “the largest known impact crater in the United States and the seventh largest known on Earth.” This buried late Eocene crater is believed to have ejected debris far across the region, sending powerful waves of water inland and triggering a massive tsunami. The debris found in Paint Hill aligns perfectly with the characteristics expected from such an event, offering clear evidence that the region was deeply affected by the impact.

The association between the Chesapeake Bay impact and the geological evidence at Paint Hill provides valuable insights into the long-range effects of extraterrestrial impacts. It demonstrates how the energy from such an event could travel far beyond the immediate impact zone, causing significant geological upheaval even hundreds of miles away.

The Role of Iridium and Shocked Quartz in Impact Research

One of the key features of the Paint Hill deposits is the elevated levels of iridium found in the impact beds. Iridium is a rare metal on Earth, commonly associated with meteorites and asteroids, and its presence at Paint Hill serves as a strong indicator of extraterrestrial material. Similar iridium spikes were linked to the Chicxulub impact event, which is associated with the mass extinction of the dinosaurs approximately 66 million years ago.

In addition to iridium, the presence of shocked quartz further supports the impact hypothesis. Shocked quartz forms under extreme pressure, such as that generated during a meteorite collision, and is a recognized indicator of extraterrestrial impacts. While shocked quartz grains have been documented in regions like east-central Georgia, the findings at Paint Hill provide more evidence of the widespread effects of the Chesapeake Bay impact.





Sand-sized rock fragments (Rx fg) screened from Bed 1, Mount Helicon Formation,

found with quartz grains (Q), carbon glass (Cg) and charcoal (none shown in image). The rock

fragments are brown (weathered) to black and composed of a very fine-grained lithology (as yet

unidentified). A small portion of the black-colored rock fragments are magnetic.

The Significance of the Paint Hill Discovery

The Paint Hill discovery offers significant contributions to our understanding of Earth’s ancient history and the role of extraterrestrial impacts in shaping the planet’s surface. The clear sequence of impact-related deposits not only supports the link to the Chesapeake Bay impact crater but also provides valuable data for correlating Eocene strata across the region. Geologists now have a unique marker bed in the Mount Helicon Formation that enhances the understanding of ancient sea-level changes and shoreline dynamics.

As scientists continue to study these deposits, they will uncover more details about the impact event and its long-lasting effects on the Earth. By combining the evidence of iridium, accretionary lapilli, and tsunami deposits, this discovery helps fill gaps in the scientific understanding of ancient impact events and provides crucial data for future research on extraterrestrial impacts and their consequences.