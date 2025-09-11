France Uncovers the World’s Largest Hydrogen Deposit, estimated at a jaw-dropping $92 Billion

A team of French scientists has discovered what could be the world’s largest natural hydrogen deposit, buried deep beneath the Lorraine region in northeastern France. This unexpected find, quietly documented in 2023 by the GeoRessources Laboratory and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), has since drawn international attention for its potential to reshape the energy transition.

The deposit, estimated to hold 46 million tons of white hydrogen, sits under Folschviller, a former coal-mining area near the German border. For context, that’s more than half of the world’s annual gray hydrogen production, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Unlike gray hydrogen—produced from fossil fuels—white hydrogen occurs naturally underground and releases no carbon emissions when tapped.

An Underground Factory Hidden in Old Coal Seams

The discovery was made almost by accident. Researchers were conducting field tests to verify long-standing methane estimates from a 2012 study by IFP Energies Nouvelles, as part of the REGALOR project in collaboration with La Française de l’Énergie. Equipped with a specialized probe—SysMoG™, patented in 2023—the team began sampling gas concentrations at various depths across a former mining shaft.

At 200 meters down, hydrogen levels were barely detectable. But by 1,100 meters, the readings spiked to over 15% hydrogen, according to lead researchers Jacques Pironon and Philippe de Donato. “That’s when we realized we weren’t just seeing trace gases,” Pironon told CNRS News. “We were potentially looking at a continuous source of natural hydrogen, generated by geological processes we’re only beginning to understand.”

The installation for monitoring underground gas levels, capable of taking measurements at depths down to 1,100 metres. Laeticia Vançon for GéoRessources

So how is this gas formed? The answer lies in iron-rich minerals—specifically siderite and ankerite—which react with water molecules deep underground in a redox process that splits H₂O into hydrogen and oxygen. The geology of Lorraine is rich in these compounds, making it a rare natural reactor, producing hydrogen continuously over time.

Initial simulations suggest that deeper formations, possibly at 3,000 meters, could contain up to 90% hydrogen purity, though this has yet to be verified through drilling.

White Hydrogen: The Cleanest Hydrogen No One Saw Coming

Natural, or white hydrogen, stands apart from other hydrogen types like green and blue. Green hydrogen, made using renewable-powered electrolysis, has long been touted as a clean energy solution—but it’s energy-intensive and costly. Blue hydrogen, while cleaner than gray, still depends on fossil fuels and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, which remain controversial.

White hydrogen bypasses these hurdles. “It’s there, underground, ready to be extracted. No need for electrolysis, no need for fossil fuels,” said de Donato. And because it doesn’t require heavy infrastructure or vast energy input, its carbon footprint is drastically lower—even when compared to so-called green hydrogen.

A close-up view from above of the SysMoG™ probe in position before being lowered into the borehole. The monitoring device was miniaturised to fit into a shaft 6 cm in diameter. Laeticia Vançon pour GéoRessources

That’s not to say extraction is simple. White hydrogen’s geological behavior is still poorly understood. Its sustainability over time, potential for replenishment, and environmental impacts all require more research. A key concern is whether commercial-scale drilling could deplete the deposit faster than it can regenerate.

Still, the discovery opens a new frontier in hydrogen science. Researchers are now mapping similar geological zones across Europe and North America, hoping to uncover other natural hydrogen hotspots. According to a recent Nature Geoscience review, naturally occurring hydrogen may be more widespread than previously believed, especially in cratonic regions with ultramafic rocks.

Strategic Edge for France—And a Test for Europe

For France, the timing couldn’t be better. The Lorraine basin, once synonymous with coal and steel, could now become a hub for clean hydrogen innovation. The region is already tied into the mosaHYc pipeline project, which aims to create a transnational hydrogen corridor connecting France, Germany, and Luxembourg by 2026. If confirmed and scaled, the Folschviller deposit could feed directly into this network, supporting regional decarbonization efforts.

La Française de l’Énergie has filed for an exploration and production permit as early as March 2023. And while the commercial roadmap is still uncertain, the implications are significant. A domestic hydrogen supply could lower import dependency, stabilize prices, and accelerate hydrogen adoption in heavy industries.

Energy economist Dr. Clara Domenech, speaking on France Inter radio, called the find “a geopolitical opportunity hiding in plain sight.” She added: “Europe has spent the last decade chasing hydrogen from wind and solar. This flips the script entirely.”

But Europe may not be alone for long. The US Geological Survey (USGS) and researchers at Stanford University have also launched new initiatives to assess natural hydrogen reservoirs in old mining areas and geologically stable zones. If similar formations exist globally, it could ignite a new resource race—with subsurface hydrogen becoming a key strategic asset in the clean energy era.