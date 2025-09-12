Scientists Found An Intact Skull Fossil Of An Ancient Creature With Legs That Once Crawled The Earth

Hidden for 95 million years beneath layers of sediment, the remarkably well-preserved skull of an ancient legged snake species — Najash rionegrina — has now revealed a chapter of evolutionary history that’s been missing for decades. The findings, first published in the journal Science Advances, are helping paleontologists piece together how these limbless reptiles evolved from their four-limbed ancestors.

A Snake With Legs — And A Face

The discovery dates back to February 2013, when Fernando Garberoglio, then just an undergraduate paleontology student, stumbled across a small piece of bone during his very first field expedition. It turned out to be a complete snake skull — incredibly rare and, in this case, historically significant.

The fossil was found in the La Buitrera Paleontological Area, a site already known for its rich fossil beds, tucked away in the Río Negro Province of Argentina. While remains of Najash had been found before — including a partial skull and body with rear limbs — this was the first time researchers had access to a complete 3D skull of the species. According to Garberoglio, “That skull is now the most complete Mesozoic snake skull known and preserves key data on ancient snake anatomy.”

What makes Najash particularly fascinating is that it was a terrestrial snake. Earlier discoveries of legged snakes had mostly been marine, raising questions about whether snakes originally evolved in the ocean. But this fossil shows that Najash slithered across land — not through water — and likely thrived in arid, desert-like environments.

Credit: Fernando Garberoglio

A Closer Look At An Ancient Predator’s Head

The skull of Najash is a weird but fascinating mix of old-school lizard traits and newer snake features. On one hand, it has mobile joints — the kind that let modern snakes open their jaws wide and swallow big prey. But on the other, it still holds onto some lizard-like bones, including one behind the eye called the jugal.

For years, most experts thought snakes had lost the jugal entirely and that the bone behind the eye was a postorbital, left over from their lizard ancestors. But Najash flips that idea on its head. The bone is in the right spot, shaped the right way, and connected just like the L-shaped jugal found in lizards today. That means it’s the postorbital that vanished over time — not the jugal.

Rethinking Snake Origins

For a long time, the go-to theory was that snakes came from blind, burrowing lizards. That idea mostly came from how snakes look today — long, legless, and often underground. Scientists believed modern scolecophidians (those tiny, worm-like snakes that live beneath the surface) were basically living versions of what ancient snakes once were.

But Najash doesn’t really fit that mold. This prehistoric snake had a wide jaw packed with sharp teeth — nothing like the small-mouthed, underground snakes we see today. Its body structure is actually more similar to large, surface-dwelling lizards, like Komodo dragons. Which flips the story a bit: maybe snakes didn’t start out in the dirt after all. Maybe they came from above ground, from lizard ancestors that were already starting to ditch their limbs.

As paleontologist Michael Caldwell put it, “‘Snakeness’ is really old, and that’s probably why we don’t have any living representatives of four-legged snakes like we do all of the other lizards.” Basically, snakes were early experimenters in going limbless — and they’ve been fine-tuning that body plan for way longer than we thought.

Credit: Flinders University

Legs Lost In Slow Motion

The discovery also reshapes our understanding of limb loss in snakes. Evidence from Najash shows that the ancestors of snakes likely had four limbs, but began losing their front legs very early in the evolutionary timeline — possibly around 170 million years ago.

This gradual process hints at how evolution doesn’t always follow a straight line. Some traits linger long after they’ve stopped being useful, while others disappear quickly. In the case of Najash, the hind legs remained for tens of millions of years before being phased out entirely.



