Meet the Fossil of T. rex Cousin That Terrorized Patagonia With Its Deafening Roar

The fossil discovery, described in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, introduces a new species named Llukalkan aliocranianus. This dinosaur lived about 80 million years ago and was part of the powerful group of carnivores known as abelisaurids. Scientists believe this predator was not only fearsome in appearance, but may also have produced a deep, resonant roar that set it apart from its relatives.

A Predator Shaped By Sound

The fossilized skull of Llukalkan contained unusual cavities near its middle ear, a feature that has never been documented in other abelisaurids. According to researchers, these structures likely gave the animal sharper hearing abilities and the potential to produce distinctive sounds. This anatomical difference is the reason behind its Latin name aliocranianus, meaning “different skull.” Together with Llukalkan, derived from the Indigenous Mapuche word for “the one who causes fear,” the name reflects both the creature’s physical uniqueness and its terrifying presence.

The idea that this dinosaur could have produced a powerful low-frequency call has sparked interest among paleontologists. Such a sound may have been used to intimidate rivals, attract mates, or communicate across the Cretaceous landscape. If correct, this adaptation would have given Llukalkan a major advantage in a region filled with large and dangerous competitors.

Credit: Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology

Patagonia’s Ancient Ecosystem

The discovery took place in a fossil-rich area of Patagonia, which has revealed an extraordinary variety of dinosaurs over the years. During the late Cretaceous period, this region supported giant herbivores, armored plant-eaters, and multiple apex predators. Llukalkan shared its environment with another abelisaurid called Viavenator exxoni, showing that two large carnivores from the same family could survive side by side in the same ecosystem.



“This is a particularly important discovery because it suggests that the diversity and abundance of abelisaurids were remarkable, not only across Patagonia, but also in more local areas during the dinosaurs’ twilight period,” the research team explained.

Credit: Jorge Blanco/Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology

What Makes Llukalkan Stand Out

Abelisaurids are often compared to Tyrannosaurus rex because of their stocky bodies, short arms, and formidable bite. But Llukalkan displayed traits that make it stand apart. Its sharper sense of hearing, along with its potential ability to project deep sounds, may have made it more effective at locating prey or coordinating with others of its kind. Researchers describe it as a predator that was “probably among the top predators in South America” during its time, alongside other giant meat-eaters.

The discovery of Llukalkan opens new questions about how sound influenced dinosaur behavior. In Patagonia’s ancient ecosystems, where survival depended on both power and adaptation, the roar of this predator may have echoed as one of the most fearsome calls of the Cretaceous world.