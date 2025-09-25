Misclassified for 126 Years, This Fossil Fragment Just Revealed One of the Largest Predators of the Triassic—Long Before T. Rex Ruled the Earth

A 28-centimetre fragment of fossilised jawbone—first unearthed on the Welsh coast in 1899—has now been formally recognised as part of a previously unknown, large-bodied theropod dinosaur. Researchers say the creature, newly named Newtonsaurus cambrensis, lived more than 200 million years ago and could have reached lengths of up to seven metres—a staggering size for a predator from the Triassic period.

The reclassification, published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association, not only revives interest in Britain’s deep-time fossil record but also calls into question long-standing assumptions about the timeline of dinosaur gigantism.

A Quiet Fossil, a Noisy Story

The fossil in question was discovered on the rocky escarpments of Stormy Down, near Bridgend in south Wales, and had remained largely unnoticed for over a century. It passed quietly from the British Geological Survey to the National Museum of Wales, where it sat on public display but drew little scientific attention.

The Fossil Was First Discovered In A Triassic Fossil Bed In 1899. Credit: University of Bristol

Described briefly in the early 20th century by British paleontologist Edwin Tully Newton, the specimen was tentatively attributed to the genus Zanclodon—a taxonomic placeholder for vaguely reptilian fossils now regarded as obsolete. For decades, the jawbone’s true identity eluded definitive classification.

That changed in 2025 when a team from the University of Bristol, led by renowned paleobiologist Professor Michael J. Benton, employed 3D photogrammetry to digitally reconstruct the fossil. The resulting high-resolution model revealed a suite of unmistakable dinosaurian traits: recurved teeth, interlocking interdental plates, and a row of elongated foramina—nerve openings—unique among known theropods

The Palaeontologists Used 3d Rendering To Reveal More Details About The Fossil. Credit: University of Bristol

Big Jaws, Big Implications

The analysis, spearheaded by doctoral researcher Owain Evans, led to a striking conclusion: Newtonsaurus cambrensis wasn’t just a dinosaur—it was a giant of its time. At a period when most carnivorous dinosaurs rarely exceeded three metres, this creature likely stood at the apex of its coastal ecosystem.

“This jaw alone measures nearly 30 centimeters and represents only the front portion,” explains Evans. “Scaled proportionally, that suggests a skull around 60 centimeters long and a full body length approaching seven meters.”

Owain Evans say the dinosaur was likely a large carnivorous predator. Credit: University of Bristol

Such dimensions make Newtonsaurus a serious outlier for the Late Triassic, a period still marked by evolutionary experimentation following the end-Permian mass extinction. The dominant terrestrial predators of the time were more commonly croc-line reptiles like rauisuchians, not massive theropods. Until now, theropods of this scale were thought to have emerged later, during the Middle Jurassic.

A Murky Family Tree With Sharp Teeth

Pinning down where Newtonsaurus fits on the dinosaur family tree is proving complex. According to the study’s authors, its dental and cranial features straddle several known lineages—some echoing Dilophosaurus, others suggesting links to coelophysoids, an early group of lightweight predatory dinosaurs.

“There’s a real possibility this animal represents a ghost lineage,” says Benton. “It hints at evolutionary branches we didn’t know existed in this region at that time.”

The fossil’s preservation within the Penarth Group, a set of sedimentary rocks in south Wales, adds to the intrigue. These strata, often overlooked, are now emerging as a potential treasure trove for untapped paleontological insight.

“We’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s buried in these layers,” notes Cindy Howells, curator of palaeontology at the museum. “There could be many more surprises hiding just beneath the cliffs or tucked away in drawers.”