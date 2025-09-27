Fossil Predator From the Age of Dinosaurs Found Beneath U.S. Shopping Center

Just off Route 55 in New Jersey, behind the familiar glow of a Lowe’s parking lot, paleontologists have been pulling fossil bones from the dirt that date back over 66 million years—and not just any bones. We’re talking mosasaurs, apex predators of the ancient seas. According to a recent feature published by Energy Reporters, the discovery of these fossils at the Edelman Fossil Park is reshaping our understanding of the final days of the dinosaurs.

A Fossil-rich Site Beneath Suburbia

The site, now known as the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum, sits on top of what geologists call an extinction layer—a thin, sedimentary stratum containing physical evidence of the asteroid impact that wiped out most life on Earth around 66 million years ago. Discovered and excavated over the past two decades, the quarry has yielded fossilized remains from over 100 prehistoric species, preserved in remarkable detail beneath the asphalt and retail bustle.

At the center of this find is Dr. Kenneth Lacovara, the paleontologist who first identified the site’s scientific potential. His ongoing work continues to uncover traces of life from the final days of the Cretaceous Period.

A Giant Sea Monster Under New Jersey

The mosasaur is perhaps the most striking find at the site. These enormous marine reptiles could grow up to 50 feet long. These fossils hint at a vastly different prehistoric ecosystem, where the Atlantic Seaway once submerged the region.

The richness of the site challenges long-held theories about marine biodiversity distribution during the Cretaceous, drawing global attention to what was once an unremarkable gravel pit. According to Energy Reporters, their discovery in New Jersey “provides significant insights into the biodiversity of the Cretaceous seas.”

Bringing Ancient History Into People’s Hands

Visitors to Edelman Fossil Park are encouraged to participate in real fossil digs, making it one of the few places where amateurs can uncover 66-million-year-old specimens with their own hands.

Through guided programs and hands-on exhibits, the park has turned passive interest into active learning. School groups, families, and future scientists now come face-to-face with the history of life on Earth—not in a museum hall, but right in the sediment that recorded its extinction.

As Energy Reporters describes, “the park’s interactive programs engage the public in paleontology, inspiring future generations of scientists.” These educational initiatives bridge the gap between scientific research and community outreach, turning curiosity into hands-on learning. Research is ongoing, and every new fossil adds a brushstroke to the portrait of life before and after the asteroid.

