Astronomers Uncover Startling Evidence of an Ancient Planet Behind Fomalhaut’s Strange Ring

In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal and The Astrophysical Journal Letters, astronomers have uncovered new details about the warped shape of Fomalhaut’s debris disk. Using data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the team discovered that the disk’s eccentricity changes with distance from the star, suggesting a dynamic structure that challenges previous models.

Fomalhaut’s disk, similar to our solar system’s asteroid belt but much larger, has intrigued scientists for years due to its lopsided shape. The new findings raise the possibility of an unseen planet that may have played a role in shaping the disk billions of years ago.

A New Look at Fomalhaut’s Eccentric Disk

For nearly two decades, astronomers have been trying to figure out why Fomalhaut’s debris disk appears so distorted. The new research offers an answer: the eccentricity, or the “stretching” of the disk, decreases the further you move from the star. The closer parts of the disk are more elongated, while the outer edges are less stretched.

This kind of structure, called a “negative eccentricity gradient,” has never been observed in any other debris disk, making Fomalhaut’s system all the more intriguing. Joshua Bennett Lovell, the lead author of the study, explained : “Our observations show, for the first time, that the disk’s eccentricity isn’t constant. It steadily drops off with distance, a finding that has never before been conclusively demonstrated in any debris disk.”

Hidden Planets May Be the Sculptors of the Disk

The cause of this strange shape may lie in a hidden planet orbiting within the debris disk. Researchers suggest that a massive planet could have played a pivotal role in shaping the disk’s eccentric structure during the early stages of the system’s formation. The gravitational influence of this unseen planet could have remained active, continuing to mold the disk for over 400 million years.

According to Lovell, “The unusual shape of the debris disk may have formed in the system’s youth, during the protoplanetary disk phase, and has remained this way for more than 400 million years, thanks to the continued push and pull of this planet.”

This theory aligns with our current understanding of how planets interact with the material surrounding them. A planet’s gravity can influence the shape of a nearby debris disk, a process that could persist for billions of years as the planet continues its orbit.

Astronomers have created the clearest image yet of Fomalhaut's debris disk using ALMA, revealing a distinct warped shape with a decreasing eccentricity as it moves away from the star. This uneven, asymmetric structure, suggests gravitational sculpting by a hidden, massive planet. pic.twitter.com/KcyfUfXXHf — 🌌 Trentymus Kostorus | Astrophysicist (@TrentKostorus) September 6, 2025

ALMA’s Powerful Imaging Delivers a Clearer Picture

The breakthrough came from ALMA’s advanced imaging capabilities, which captured high-resolution images of Fomalhaut’s disk at 1.3 mm wavelengths. The research team applied a new model to these images, one that accounted for the disk’s radius, width, and asymmetries. The resulting data revealed a sharp decline in eccentricity as the distance from the star increased, perfectly aligning with predictions from theories about how planets shape debris disks. This marked the first time such a negative eccentricity gradient had been observed in any debris disk.

Further validation came from comparing data gathered by ALMA and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The brightness shifts between the closest and furthest points of the disk could not be explained by older models, reinforcing the team’s new theory. J

ay Chittidi, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University, summed it up by saying, “Simply put: we couldn’t find a model with a fixed eccentricity that could explain these peculiar features in Fomalhaut’s disk.”The team hopes that their new model will be tested further with additional ALMA observations, which have already been approved.