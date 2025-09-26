The World’s First Bus-Sized Space Station Is Booking Up Fast — It’s Not Built by NASA

The landscape of space exploration is about to change dramatically. According to recent report from CNN, Haven-1, a compact, human-centric space station developed by California-based startup Vast, is on track for a 2026 launch — and it’s poised to become the world’s first commercial space station to reach orbit. Unlike previous space habitats built by national agencies, Haven-1 is the product of private funding, strategic partnerships, and a race to fill the gap left by the aging International Space Station (ISS).

Compact Station, Bold Mission

Unlike the sprawling ISS, Haven-1 is a minimum viable space station — a compact, functional module designed to prove that a privately funded habitat can safely support humans in orbit. With 45 cubic meters of internal volume, it’s about the size of a city bus. Yet it has been engineered to host up to four astronauts for 10-day missions, with four flights currently planned over a three-year operational lifespan.

The station’s life support system is based on simplified, proven NASA tech, and its structure is already undergoing ground testing. A qualification model has completed pressurization and stress tests, and the actual orbital unit is now in the final stages of assembly. Vast plans to begin pre-launch operations by April 2026.

The launch will be followed by the arrival of the first crew aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Each mission will deliver scientists or astronauts trained for rigorous onboard tasks — including cutting-edge biological and materials research.

Credit: Vast

Science Meets Smart Design

Haven-1 may be small, but it is packed with innovation. The interior includes a 1.2-meter domed window for Earth observation, Starlink-powered high-speed internet, private sleeping pods, and a communal table for shared work and meals. Even the beds are optimized — inflatable sleeping systems apply gentle pressure to the body, mimicking the sensation astronauts often seek out by wedging themselves into tight spaces aboard the ISS.

These thoughtful details were developed under the guidance of NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, who has spent over 200 days in space. His insights helped Vast rethink how crew members eat, sleep, and communicate while on orbit. “We go to space to work,” said CEO Max Haot, “and if you feel better, rest better, and communicate better, then you work better.”

A Platform For Global Science

Research will be a central part of Haven-1’s operations. Across its missions, the station will provide about 40 total crew-days for scientific study. Projects already planned include drug development, protein crystallization, plant growth, and human biology.

To support this, Vast has partnered with companies like Redwire Space in Florida, which has previously conducted cancer and stem cell research aboard the ISS. Other collaborators include Yuri (Germany), Exobiosphere (Luxembourg), and Interstellar Lab (France). Between missions, Vast will use the station to test artificial gravity systems, a key step toward enabling long-duration spaceflight in the future.

Credit: Vast

A Race Beyond NASA

Vast’s goal is not just to participate in the post-ISS era, but to lead it. Competing companies like Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Starlab are also developing commercial habitats. However, Vast is the only one so far to launch without a major government contract.

The project is being privately financed, with an estimated $1 billion investment from Vast’s founder, Jed McCaleb, a former cryptocurrency entrepreneur. Since the station’s announcement in 2023, the company has grown from 200 to over 950 employees, building in-house manufacturing capacity for future modules. Haven-1 is just the start. Vast plans to launch its larger Haven-2 modules as early as 2028, with the goal of creating a full modular station by 2032.

If successful, this timeline would position Vast as the first private company to offer commercial, persistent orbital services — from research labs to national astronaut programs. As Max Haot puts it, “The purpose is not to build a luxury hotel in space and attract tourists. The purpose is to build a great environment to be and work in.”



