Scientists Have Just Uncovered A Mind-blowing Explanation For Venus’s Bizarre Surface Features

Venus, often called Earth’s twin, has long fascinated scientists with its extreme conditions. Despite being similar in size and structure, Venus remains an enigmatic world, with an atmosphere so thick that its surface is hidden from view.

New research from the University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has revealed exciting new findings about the surface of the evening star.

Strange, Crown-like Features Revealed

One of the most striking features of Venus’s surface is the presence of coronae, large, crown-like formations scattered across the planet. These formations appear as terraced hills or sunken areas, resembling collapsed soufflés. For years, scientists have speculated about their origin, but a recent study offers a compelling explanation.

The study, led by Madeleine Kerr, a Ph.D. candidate at Scripps Oceanography, argues that these unique surface features are the result of bursts of magma pushing outward from Venus’s core. Unlike Earth, which has tectonic plates, the hot planet possesses a single, rigid crust. As magma rises from deep within the planet—nearly 3,000 kilometers below the surface—it encounters a “glass-ceiling” effect. This is caused by a shift in the crystal structure of the mantle rock, which blocks larger blobs of magma from reaching the surface. Instead, smaller blobs make their way up and form the abundant coronae scattered across the planet’s surface.

Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Magma Channels and the Glass Ceiling Effect

At first glance, it might seem like the planet’s surface is simply a series of volcanic features. However, the new study reveals a deeper complexity. The research shows that Venus’s surface features are shaped by what scientists call the “glass-ceiling” effect. As magma rises from the planet’s core, it is stopped by a layer in the mantle that causes the magma to spread horizontally instead of rising straight to the surface.

This layer is formed by the changing structure of the mantle rock at a depth of around 600 kilometers.This phenomenon blocks large amounts of magma from reaching the surface, but smaller magma blobs can still rise through the cracks and form the smaller coronae that dot Venus’s landscape.

Venus’s Secrets and Earth’s Twin

Unlike Earth, which supports life, Venus’s extreme greenhouse gases and scorching surface temperatures make it a hostile environment. According to lead author Madeleine Kerr, understanding Venus’s surface and its inability to support life could help scientists understand why Earth, in contrast, is capable of sustaining life.

As Kerr explains, “We get to have this solar system-sized laboratory. We have a front row seat to see why these planets are so different.” The research team believes that by understanding the geological processes on Venus, we can unlock vital clues about the evolution of planets in our solar system.

Credit: PNAS

The Evolution of Our Understanding of Venus

Before the theory of plate tectonics revolutionized our understanding of Earth’s surface, scientists struggled to explain how heat transfer from the planet’s core manifested in geological features. David Stegman, a Scripps geophysicist and research advisor to Kerr, draws a parallel between the two worlds: “The current state of knowledge of the planet Venus is analogous to the 1960’s pre-plate tectonic era because we currently lack an equivalent unifying theory capable of linking how heat transfer from the planet’s interior gets manifested into the tectonics and magmatic features observed on Venus’ surface.”

This analogy signals the exciting potential for future discoveries. As researchers refine their understanding of Venus’s internal dynamics, they are optimistic that new breakthroughs are on the horizon, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of planetary evolution and geology. Through this latest research, Venus’s surface has become less of a mystery and more of a puzzle slowly falling into place.