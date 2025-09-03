Elon Musk Says “Optimus” Will Be Tesla’s Biggest Product Yet—Bigger Than Cars, Bigger Than Autonomy

“~80% of Tesla’s value will be Optimus,” Musk posted on X earlier this week, just hours after Tesla published its latest strategic document. He added, “I predict it will be the biggest product ever.”

That statement echoes what Musk said during Tesla’s most recent earnings call in July, where he first hinted at the scale of investment and faith the company is putting into the humanoid robot project. While the numbers may seem inflated to some observers, they reflect a consistent narrative Musk has built over the years—that Tesla is not just a car company, but a technological engine for radical societal change.

Optimus, Tesla’s autonomous humanoid robot. Credits: X/Tesla

Tesla’s Master Plan Part IV, now available on the company’s investor relations site, lays out this vision in full. The plan details how Tesla’s tools—whether EVs, AI systems, or robotics—are meant to enable what Musk calls a “flourishing and unconstrained society.”

Put simply, the document frames technology as a path to prosperity, and robots as the next logical step.

Optimus: From Stage Prop to Strategic Priority

The Optimus project began life as something of a curiosity. When Musk unveiled it in 2021 at Tesla’s AI Day, it was widely mocked—especially when a person in a robot suit danced on stage. At the time, Tesla had little more than concept art and ambition.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Optimus has reportedly progressed to internal testing, with multiple prototypes operating at Tesla facilities. These machines, Musk claims, will eventually be capable of performing repetitive manual tasks, such as assembly line work, warehouse logistics, or even household chores. The aim is to reduce the need for human labor in physically demanding, monotonous roles, freeing people to focus on more creative and strategic work.

Credits: X/Tesla

The larger implication? If robots like Optimus become both affordable and capable, they could reshape global labor economics in ways not seen since the industrial revolution.

Autonomy as a Cornerstone of Tesla’s Long Game

Underlying all of this is Tesla’s long-term bet on autonomy. Musk has long maintained that artificial intelligence—and specifically autonomous mobility—will be the main driver of value for the company. That includes the much-hyped Full Self-Driving (FSD) software for its cars, which is still in beta after years of development.

But now, that same autonomy software is being applied to a very different kind of hardware: humanoid robots. According to Tesla, the same neural network and sensor fusion systems powering its cars are being repurposed to allow Optimus to navigate human environments, learn from experience, and adapt to new tasks with minimal programming.

Credits: X/Tesla

That cross-pollination of Tesla’s software into robotics is one reason why Musk believes the company could leap ahead of others in the field—such as Boston Dynamics, which has focused more on military and industrial applications, or Figure AI, another startup developing general-purpose humanoids.

Market Reaction Remains Muted—So Far

Despite the scale of the announcement, Tesla’s stock showed little enthusiasm. Shares fell by about 2% in premarket trading on Tuesday, a sign that investors may be taking Musk’s projections with a pinch of salt—at least for now.

Skepticism is understandable. While the robotics sector is growing—Statista projects it could surpass $90 billion in global revenue by 2026—general-purpose humanoid robots remain largely in the experimental phase. Most are expensive, limited in capability, and difficult to scale for mass-market use.

There’s also the question of timing. Musk is notorious for overpromising and under-delivering on timelines, from full autonomy to Cybertruck production. Whether Optimus becomes a mainstream product in the next five years—or ever—remains uncertain.