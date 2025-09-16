Elon Musk Finally Responds to the “Tesla Phone” Leaks That Are Blowing up the Internet

In a digital age where rumors can spread faster than facts, the supposed launch of a Tesla smartphone—often dubbed the Model Pi—has proven remarkably resilient. Despite Elon Musk stating as far back as 2023 that Tesla had “no plans” to release a phone, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) continue to fuel speculation. This includes claims of solar charging, Starlink integration, and even Neuralink-level encryption.

A 2024 study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford sheds some light. It found that online rumors about emerging tech flourish in environments where “posts are algorithmically amplified regardless of source credibility.” And that’s precisely what’s been happening with the Model Pi.

From early 2021 to as recently as February 2025, viral threads—with slick, AI-generated renders—have portrayed the fictional phone as a disruptor capable of bypassing Apple and Google’s ecosystems.

Musk Himself Shut the Idea Down—Sort Of

The clearest denial came during Musk’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in November 2023. “No, we’re not doing a phone. We could do a phone; but it’s not something we want to do unless we have to” Musk said bluntly.

But he also left a small window open, noting that Tesla might reconsider only if companies like Apple or Google decided to block Tesla apps or Starlink services from their platforms. That caveat—while conditional—has become fuel for ongoing speculation.

“People latch onto ambiguity,” says Dr. Emily Carter, a technology analyst at Stanford University. “Musk is a master of open loops. Even a throwaway line becomes gospel for some fans who want to believe Tesla is preparing to take on Silicon Valley’s giants.”

To date, however, no Tesla job listings, patent filings, or supply chain movements suggest anything close to a smartphone project is underway. And industry insiders point out that Tesla’s current focus lies squarely on autonomous driving, AI, and energy storage, not mobile hardware.

A Different ‘Tesla’ Is Also Muddying the Waters

Adding to the confusion is the existence of an entirely separate electronics brand called Tesla, based in Eastern Europe. This company manufactures budget Android smartphones—models like the EXPLR 9—available for under $200 on platforms like Amazon.

While there’s no link to Elon Musk’s ventures, casual observers on social media often conflate the two. A 2024 report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) highlighted how “brand name overlaps can distort consumer understanding,” especially when images circulate without context.

This misidentification isn’t trivial. In dozens of cases across forums and Reddit threads, users have shared photos of Serbian-made Tesla phones, assuming they were the long-rumored Model Pi. The result: even more fuel for a story that was never grounded in reality.

Distrust in Big Tech Makes the Myth Appealing

For many, the appeal of a Tesla phone isn’t just about tech specs—it’s about ideology. A not-insignificant segment of online users sees Musk as a potential challenger to the duopoly of Apple and Google in the mobile space.

Concerns over app store fees, surveillance, and data privacy are pushing some toward alternatives, real or imagined. The idea of a phone seamlessly tied into Starlink, free from app store gatekeepers, and integrated with Tesla’s vehicles and X is, to some, irresistible. But for now, that’s all it is: an idea.

“The internet wants a counter-narrative,” says Carter. “Even if there’s no product, no prototype, no plans—it’s a symbol. That’s why it won’t die.”

And with each new post, render, or “leak,” the legend of the Tesla phone continues to evolve—untethered from reality, but tightly bound to the internet’s collective imagination.