Earth Trembles for 9 Days: Greenland’s Collapse Creates Tsunami Like Never Before

In September 2023, a seismic signal of unprecedented nature began to echo across the globe, sending shockwaves of curiosity and concern through the scientific community. This was no ordinary tremor. For nine straight days, a singular, mysterious hum reverberated across the Earth, unlike any typical earthquake or volcanic activity ever recorded.

The original study, published in Nature Communications, revealed that this strange phenomenon was traced back to a colossal landslide in Greenland’s remote Dickson Fjord — a terrifying event that would unveil disturbing truths about the growing instability of our planet and the increasingly alarming role of climate change.

The Enigmatic “Seismic Hum”

At first, no one knew what to make of it. Dubbed a “USO” (unidentified seismic object), the signal was unusually long-lasting, and its consistency set it apart from the unpredictable shaking caused by earthquakes. For nearly a week and a half, it seemed like the Earth itself was trying to communicate, but no one could decipher the message. Even experts like Stephen Hicks of University College London and Kristian Svennevig from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland were stumped. It wasn’t until scientists turned their attention to Greenland that the source of this peculiar hum was finally uncovered.

Credit: Thomas Monahan

The Greenland Landslide: A Cascade of Catastrophe

It turned out the culprit was a colossal landslide in the remote Dickson Fjord on Greenland’s East Coast. The event, while immense, was not just a freak occurrence; it was a warning sign. As glaciers continue to melt at an alarming rate due to climate change, the land beneath them becomes increasingly unstable. In this case, a massive section of rock, unable to withstand the weight of the shifting ice, broke free and plunged into the fjord below.

This was no ordinary landslide. The force of the rock’s impact sent a gigantic wave crashing into the fjord, creating a tsunami that surged 656 feet high. The seismic energy from the crash rippled through the Earth’s crust, generating the mysterious hum that had baffled scientists. Even more fascinating — and horrifying — was the seiche effect it created: a series of oscillating waves in the fjord that continued for days, compounding the disaster’s long-lasting impact.

Credit: Thomas Monahan

A Catalyst for Extreme Geological Events

The landslide and its devastating aftermath highlighted a growing pattern of extreme geological events tied to climate change. As global temperatures rise, glaciers in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions are destabilizing, triggering more frequent and powerful events like landslides and tsunamis — phenomena that were once rare, if not unheard of, in these northern latitudes.

In a sense, this was not just one disaster but a glimpse into the future. Thomas Monahan, lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Oxford, emphasized that these extreme geological events are becoming more common as a result of a warming planet. The remote nature of places like Greenland makes monitoring such events challenging, and the lack of real-time sensors only adds to the difficulty.The result is a growing gap in data that makes it harder to prepare for or mitigate these disasters.

Satellite Technology in Action

The Surface Water Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite played a key role by providing data on water movement in the fjord, revealing the full impact of the tsunami and confirming the seiche effect, which would have been hard to observe otherwise.

Monahan pointed out that SWOT’s technology has been crucial in tracking these extreme events in real-time, giving scientists a clearer understanding of how natural disasters unfold. Being able to monitor such complex processes from space is vital for preparing for future events and improving the global response to these unpredictable phenomena.

Scientists are using new technologies to connect the dots between climate change, environmental collapse, and geological disasters. It seems the future will require not only greater scientific collaboration but also the most advanced technologies to track and respond to the threats that are already unfolding.