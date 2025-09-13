Don’t Miss New Comet Near Mars This Week – Where To Look Tonight

The news broke through an article on EarthSky, a sudden and bright arrival has caught the eye of astronomers around the world. The newly discovered comet SWAN25B (C/2025 B1) made its first appearance in early September 2025, and although it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it’s already turning heads for its brightness and photogenic tail.

Detected by SWAN, Hiding Near The Sun

The comet was detected by the SWAN (Solar Wind Anisotropies) instrument aboard the SOHO spacecraft, which is primarily designed to monitor solar wind. Although SWAN25B hasn’t yet been officially listed by the Minor Planet Center, its brightness stood out right away. It’s currently shining at around magnitude 7.4—too faint for the naked eye, but easily within reach for anyone using powerful binoculars or a camera with a 200mm lens.

The comet was spotted in the Virgo constellation, tucked away near the Sun—likely emerging into view just after its perihelion, the closest point in its orbit to the Sun. That position explains why it went unnoticed until now: the glare made it virtually invisible. At the time of its discovery, its coordinates were RA 13 08.5 and DEC -09 10.

Image of newly discovered comet temporarily known as SWAN25B on the evening of the 13th September. Nice long ion tail! I could see the coma but not the tail in binoculars as well. Bathurst Observatory Research Facility. Credit Ray Pickard. pic.twitter.com/2DUssQ6Oy6 — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) September 13, 2025

Confirmations Roll In From Australia To Chile

Less than 24 hours after the first sighting, independent confirmations started rolling in. Comet hunter Vladimir Bezugly was one of the first to flag the object in SWAN imagery. On the morning of September 12, renowned Australian comet observer Michael Mattiazzo reported that he “was able to visually see it” using 15 x 70 binoculars—a setup accessible to most dedicated skywatchers.

The next major confirmation came from northern Chile, where Martin Mašek, a physicist with the Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, captured a crisp image of the comet from the Cherenkov Telescope Array. On the ICQ Comet Observations Facebook page, he shared: “I was very pleasantly surprised by such a bright comet with a long tail. I originally expected to be searching for a small, faint patch.”

His image revealed a brighter-than-expected nucleus and a clearly visible tail, confirming that SWAN25B is actively releasing gas and dust under solar heating—classic comet behavior, but with an unusually fast debut.

🚨Descubrimiento sorpresa

Cometa brillante, en magnitud 7.4 y con cola de 3°‼️

Denominación provisional #SWAN25B.

Se encuentra en Virgo visible antes del amanecer desde el hemisferio sur, desde el norte muy muy bajo.

Imágenes de E.Guido/Spaceflux.

Seguiremos informando… pic.twitter.com/HRoQMdwfJ8 — Pepe Chambó (@PepeChambo) September 12, 2025

Where And When To Look?

For those hoping to catch SWAN25B on September 13, the window is narrow, but promising. The comet is currently visible just above the western horizon after sunset, about 30° from the Sun, and remains in the sky for roughly one hour.

To spot it, scan the area just below Mars after the Sun dips below the horizon. A small telescope or high-powered binoculars should be enough, especially in dark-sky conditions. Some observers have already noted a tail stretching several degrees, which could be more prominent in dry or high-altitude locations.