Divers Found a 200-Foot Structure With Stairs Deep Under the Sea — They Lost All Signal When They Got Close

More than a decade after sonar revealed a strange circular formation with stair-like features deep beneath the Baltic Sea, the mysterious structure continues to stir debate. Known as the Baltic Sea Anomaly, this massive object was initially discovered in 2011 by Swedish treasure hunters and later gained widespread attention when it was featured by the Discovery Channel and covered in multiple international reports.

Its original sonar image was released by the diving group Ocean X, and the anomaly has since become a case study in marine mysteries—equal parts geology, speculation, and science fiction.

A Sonar Blip Turns Into A Full-Blown Mystery

It all started with what should’ve been a final pass of the sonar. Peter Lindberg and Denis Åsberg, leaders of the Ocean X team, were wrapping up a nine-day expedition in the Gulf of Bothnia, a remote stretch of sea between Sweden and Finland, when they decided to scan the seabed one last time. What they found surprised them: a perfectly round object resting about 90 meters beneath the surface.

The structure measured around 60 meters across and had a raised, dome-like shape with stair-like features descending into what appeared to be a dark central hole. Not far from it—just 200 meters away—sonar detected another unexplained object. “We were really surprised and puzzled,” Åsberg recalled. “This is not a wreck.”

Their first assumption was that it might be a natural rock formation. But after showing the data to geologists and marine biologists, the team was met with a consistent response: no one had seen anything quite like it before.

When Tech Fails 300 Feet Underwater

Things got even stranger when Ocean X returned to the site and began diving around the anomaly. According to diver Stefan Hogerborn, electrical devices and even satellite phones malfunctioned near the structure. “Anything electric out there, and the satellite phone as well, stopped working when we were above the object,” he told reporters. “Then when we got away about 200 meters, it turned on again.”

The bizarre reports, paired with the object’s sci-fi-like shape, sparked a flood of theories online. Some speculated it was a crashed UFO, while others floated more earthly ideas, including a secret World War II bunker, a Nazi weapon, or even a long-lost Atlantis-like civilization.

Science Pushes Back—But Questions Remain

In the years following the discovery, researchers attempted to clarify the anomaly’s origin. The Ocean X team brought up physical samples from the site, which were analyzed by Dr. Volker Brüchert, a marine geologist at Stockholm University. His findings were unremarkable on the surface: most of the material consisted of granite, gneiss, and sandstone—common rocks likely shaped by glacial activity during the last Ice Age.

Brüchert even noted a particularly large sample that resembled volcanic rock, leading him to suggest that the formation may have been created by a submarine volcano or glacial movements more than 140,000 years ago.

But not everyone agrees. Steve Weiner, a geologist at the University of Texas, reportedly conducted his own tests and concluded the material was made of “metals which nature could not reproduce itself.” This claim has made the rounds, but it’s still debated and hasn’t been backed by any peer-reviewed research.

Natural Formation or Something Forgotten?

As the anomaly gained more attention, the Discovery Channel put together a feature on it, and bits of new data have surfaced over the years. A number of experts, including marine archaeologist Göran Ekberg, now lean toward the idea that it’s probably just a moraine—a pile of rocks and sediment left behind by a glacier. And while its symmetry is definitely strange, as Ekberg put it, “Nature has produced stranger things than that.”

Even Peter Lindberg, one of the divers who first found the anomaly, hasn’t landed on a clear answer. “I’ve been the biggest skeptic,” he said. “I was kind of prepared for finding just stone. For me, it’s been an amazing experience.” He admits the structure is still tough to pin down, partly because “different scientists have many different theories.” Whatever its origin, the Baltic Sea Anomaly remains one of the most intriguing underwater discoveries of recent decades.