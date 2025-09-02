These Dinosaurs’ Teeth Were Found on Three Continents — Their Marks Are Identical

Fossilized dinosaur teeth are turning out to be much more than ancient leftovers — they’re helping scientists figure out what these massive animals ate, how they coexisted, and even how far they might have traveled in search of food.

A new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution shows that by looking closely at microscopic scratches on their teeth, we can now trace dinosaur diets and movements from over 150 million years ago.

Teeth With A Story To Tell

Researchers examined the teeth of 39 sauropods — long-necked plant-eating dinosaurs like Diplodocus and Camarasaurus — from three famous fossil sites: the Morrison Formation in the U.S., Lourinhã Formation in Portugal, and Tendaguru Formation in Tanzania. Using super high-resolution 3D scans, they looked at tiny wear marks on the enamel, created when the dinosaurs chewed on different kinds of plants.

Those marks are so small they’re measured in micrometers, but they hold major clues. What the team found is that the patterns vary not just by species, but also by location revealing a lot about how these creatures lived and what they needed to survive.

The method, called Dental Microwear Texture Analysis (DMTA), was first used to study mammals, but this is the first time it’s been applied systematically to dinosaurs. According to Dr. Daniela Winkler, who led the project, these tiny tooth traces are basically a record of what the animals ate in the last days or weeks of their lives.

Climate Left Its Mark on Teeth

Regional differences in wear patterns offered strong evidence that climate played a major role in shaping sauropod feeding strategies. Dinosaurs from Tanzania had teeth with far more wear than those from Portugal or the U.S. Why? The region had semi-arid conditions and nearby deserts, which meant wind likely blew quartz sand onto the plants they ate. Eating sandy vegetation leads to serious tooth wear and it shows.

On the flip side, sauropods from Portugal and the U.S. lived in strongly seasonal climates, but their environments weren’t as abrasive. That said, there were still clear differences. Camarasaurus, for example: fossils from both continents revealed strikingly similar tooth wear, a clue that these giant dinosaurs dined on the same plants throughout the year.

Since not all plants grow in every season, scientists believe these dinosaurs may have migrated seasonally to follow their food. Meanwhile, Diplodocus showed very mixed wear patterns, pointing to a much more flexible diet.

Credit: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Chemical Clues Back It Up

A related study, published in Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, took things a step further. Researchers analyzed the chemical makeup of tooth enamel from Diplodocus, Camarasaurus, and Camptosaurus, using calcium isotope analysis. This helped them figure out not just what the dinosaurs ate, but which parts of the plants, like soft leaves or tough bark.

The results showed that Camptosaurus went for the softer stuff, like buds and leaves. Camarasaurus had a taste for woody plants, especially conifers. Diplodocus, true to its flexible nature, ate a mix — from delicate horsetail plants to tougher greenery. Its long neck probably helped it reach both high and low plants, giving it more options.

All of this fits with what the dental wear showed, these dinosaurs were dividing up their food sources to avoid competition. It’s what scientists call niche partitioning, and it explains how so many large plant-eaters could live in the same area without wiping out their own food supply.

According to Liam Norris, a recent doctoral graduate from the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences, who led the isotope study, “it’s really just more proof that this ecosystem was as spectacular as we thought it was.”

New Methods Transform Our Understanding Of Dinosaur Behavior

With new tools like DMTA and isotope analysis, scientists are starting to learn more than just what dinosaurs looked like — they’re beginning to understand how they lived. Details like migration, diet specialization, and even feeding strategies are now coming to light from something as simple as a fossilized tooth.

According to Dr. Emanuel Tschopp, this new capability allows paleontologists to “make behavioral statements about these enormous extinct animals.” He added, “we’re still at the beginning with this method – but combining paleontology, modern technology and interdisciplinary collaboration opens up fascinating insights into ancient worlds.”