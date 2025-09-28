Scientists Stunned By a Dinosaur With Blade-Like Claws and a Crocodile in Its Mouth

In the ancient floodplains of what is now central Patagonia, scientists have uncovered the fossilized remains of a large carnivorous dinosaur unlike anything seen before. This new species, named Joaquinraptor casali, appears to have died mid-meal — its jaws still clutching the leg bone of a prehistoric crocodile relative.

Described in a new study published in Nature Communications, the discovery provides a rare and intimate glimpse into the behavior of apex predators that lived just before the age of dinosaurs came to an end.

A Predator Built For Speed And Precision

Unlike the massive, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex of North America, Joaquinraptor was fast, slender, and equipped with long, powerful arms and exaggerated claws. “Joaquinraptor was slender and svelte and fast, and it had ridiculously oversized arms and claws, like hedge trimmers,” paleontologist Steve Brusatte told Live Science. “Its arms and hands make T. rex look puny by comparison.”

This anatomical contrast suggests a different hunting strategy. According to Darla Zelenitsky of the University of Calgary, Joaquinraptor used precision rather than brute force, delivering “slashing bites” and using its claws for grabbing and tearing prey. Measuring more than 2,200 pounds in weight, it likely filled the apex predator role in its environment, preying on a variety of animals — including crocodilian species.

One such meal may have been in progress when the dinosaur died. Scientists found a leg bone from a crocodile relative inside its mouth, still preserved in the fossil. According to Lucio Ibiricu, who led the excavation, this finding not only provides insight into its diet but also reinforces its status as a dominant predator of its time.

Visual representation of the dinosaur Joaquinraptor casali. Credit: Andrew McAfee, Carnegie Museum of Natural History



Filling A Fossil Record Gap

According to AP News, researchers recovered a partial skull along with arm, leg, and tail bones. Histological analysis of the tibia and rib bones revealed that the individual was sexually mature and at least 19 years old at the time of death. The bones also showed signs that the animal was still capable of growing, though how much remains uncertain.

Federico Agnolin of the Argentine Museum of Natural Science Bernardino Rivadavia, who was not involved in the excavation, called the fossil “one of the most complete skeletons yet” from this group. Its preservation provides a key reference point for understanding how these predators developed as the Cretaceous period neared its end.

Bone structure of the dinosaur Joaquinraptor casali. Credit: Nature Communications

A Personal Name With Scientific Weight

The name Joaquinraptor casali carries personal significance for the lead researcher. Lucio Ibiricu named the dinosaur in memory of his son, Joaquín, who died at a young age. “All children love dinosaurs,” Ibiricu told AP News, “so he would probably be a fan too.”

While Joaquinraptor may be the last known megaraptoran in South America before the extinction event, its story continues to unfold. The fossil’s completeness, the crocodilian bone in its jaws, and its unusual proportions set it apart in the fossil record. For now, it stands as one of the most striking glimpses yet into the predator landscape just before the asteroid impact brought the Cretaceous to a close.