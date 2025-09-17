Could We Be Alone? New Research Suggests Alien Civilizations Are Extremely Rare

In the vast Milky Way, billions of planets may harbor life, but new research presented at the EPSC-DPS2025 Joint Meeting suggests that alien civilizations capable of communication are likely rare. Led by Dr. Manuel Scherf and Professor Helmut Lammer from the Space Research Institute in Graz, Austria, the study links the scarcity of extraterrestrial civilizations (ETIs) to key factors like plate tectonics and CO2 levels.

The Role of Plate Tectonics in Supporting Life

Plate tectonics is a fundamental process on Earth, responsible for recycling carbon and regulating the planet’s climate over geological time scales. This process allows Earth to maintain a stable atmosphere conducive to life. As tectonic plates move and interact, carbon dioxide is sequestered into the Earth’s mantle, which reduces the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. This reduction is essential for stabilizing the global climate over millions of years and making Earth a habitable environment.

For extraterrestrial civilizations to thrive, a planet must exhibit similar tectonic activity. Without this, carbon dioxide may build up in the atmosphere, creating a runaway greenhouse effect that would make the planet inhospitable. On Earth, plate tectonics has been crucial not only for maintaining a livable climate but also for enabling the evolution of intelligent life. As Dr. Scherf points out, the tectonic process is so vital to regulating conditions that “extraterrestrial intelligences—ETIs—in our galaxy are probably pretty rare.”

An artist’s impression of our Milky Way Galaxy, showing the location of the Sun. Our Solar System is about 27,000 light years from the centre of the galaxy. The nearest technological species could be 33,000 light years away. Image credit: NASA/JPL–Caltech/R. Hurt (SSC–Caltech).

CO2: The Building Block for Life and Technology

In the early stages of a planet’s development, carbon dioxide plays an important role in supporting a biosphere. It is the raw material for photosynthesis, a process vital to life as we know it. Over time, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere needs to decrease, a change that typically happens due to plate tectonics. Earth’s journey from a high-carbon atmosphere with approximately 6% CO2 to the current levels of less than 0.04% took billions of years. This long transformation allowed life to evolve, culminating in the development of complex organisms and, eventually, technological civilization.

For intelligent life to emerge on other planets, a similar sequence of events would need to occur. A stable atmosphere, conducive to life, depends on a planet’s ability to regulate CO2 and other gases. Without this process, it is unlikely that the conditions required for the development of advanced technology—such as oxygen levels sufficient for metal smelting—would be met. Scherf highlights this dependency, stating that, “For 10 civilizations to exist at the same time as ours, the average lifetime must be above 10 million years,” indicating that civilizations need stable environments to survive long enough for technology to develop.

The Long Timeline of Civilization Development

The development of intelligent life requires both favorable conditions and vast amounts of time. Earth itself took over 3 billion years to produce complex life forms capable of developing technologies. This long timeline makes the chance of two civilizations developing simultaneously very slim. The likelihood of multiple civilizations thriving at the same time depends heavily on how long each civilization persists. Scherf’s research emphasizes that the existence of civilizations is not just about the emergence of life but also about how long a civilization can endure before it becomes extinct, making the window of overlap between two civilizations incredibly narrow.

The study concludes that civilizations capable of advanced technology are probably rare due to this long and complex process. Even if life is common across the galaxy, “the numbers of ETIs are pretty low and depend strongly upon the lifetime of a civilization.” In other words, even if life evolves, the chances of it advancing to the level of technological civilization—and sustaining that advancement—are slim.

Searching for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

Given the rarity of intelligent life, Scherf and Lammer argue that the only way to confirm or deny the existence of extraterrestrial intelligence is through ongoing searches, such as those conducted by the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). If SETI fails to detect any signs of alien civilizations, it would lend further credence to the theory that intelligent civilizations are extremely rare. However, if a signal were to be detected, it would be one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs in history. Scherf succinctly states, “Although ETIs might be rare there is only one way to really find out and that is by searching for it. If these searches find nothing, it makes our theory more likely, and if SETI does find something, then it will be one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs ever achieved as we would know that we are not alone in the universe.”