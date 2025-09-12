Congress Shown Explosive Military Video of Missile Bouncing Off UFO in Middle East Airspace

A newly released video shown during a recent U.S. House Oversight hearing appears to capture something unprecedented: a Hellfire missile fired from a Reaper drone striking an unidentified object—and bouncing off. The footage, recorded near the coast of Yemen, is now at the center of a growing debate over the nature and origin of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

Reaper Drone Footage Reveals Strange Encounter off Yemen

The 45-second video was recorded on October 30, 2024, by a MQ-9 Reaper drone operating off the Yemeni coast. Shared during a Congressional session by Rep. Eric Burlison, the footage shows a glowing spherical object floating in midair. A second drone—offscreen—fires a Hellfire missile at the orb.

Instead of an explosion, the missile glances off the object, continuing along a deflected trajectory. The orb remains intact, unaffected, and resumes its path. According to Lue Elizondo, former Pentagon UAP program lead, “we’ve never seen a Hellfire hit and bounce—it’s built to obliterate.”

Unexplained Performance Raises Questions About Physics and Defense

Hellfire missiles are designed for highly destructive kinetic impact, making this incident more than just unusual. If the object absorbed or deflected the strike without damage, it suggests either advanced defensive capability or non-conventional physical properties.

George Knapp, a veteran investigative journalist on UAPs, described the moment during the hearing as “a surreal failure of modern weaponry.” Defense analysts have speculated that the missile might have been redirected by an unknown force, or that the orb’s material resisted impact in a way no known alloy or structure can.

Military Silence, Congressional Pressure, and Whistleblowers

Pentagon officials have declined to comment, citing operational secrecy. But behind closed doors, lawmakers are being briefed on hundreds of similar UAP incidents, including radar and infrared-confirmed encounters. A recent report revealed over 750 new UAP sightings between May 2023 and June 2024 alone.

Testimony from whistleblowers suggests the government is sitting on “entire servers” of unreleased footage, inaccessible even to members of Congress. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who co-leads the bipartisan UAP investigation group, publicly criticized the long-standing culture of secrecy surrounding these events.

New Testimonies Hint at Transmedium Capabilities

Beyond the missile footage, the House hearing featured the account of Chief Petty Officer Alexandro Wiggins, who described a 2023 sighting from aboard the USS Jackson. He claimed to observe a “Tic Tac–shaped” object emerge from the ocean, join three others, and then vanish without a sonic boom—despite speeds well beyond the sound barrier.

The event was reportedly confirmed by multiple shipboard sensors, bolstering claims of transmedium travel—movement seamlessly between air, sea, and space—a trait seen in numerous UAP reports from naval sources.

Science Remains Cautious but the Stakes Are Shifting

Skeptics have warned against jumping to conclusions. Past high-profile videos—like the Go Fast encounter—were eventually explained as optical illusions or balloon reflections. Scientists urge strict evidentiary standards, but the missile footage appears to resist conventional analysis.

Even so, calls for transparency and public access to data are intensifying. For lawmakers and defense analysts alike, the idea that conventional weaponry may be ineffective against some unknown class of aerial object raises real national security implications.